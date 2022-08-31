Where do the Colts sit in the waiver wire order?

The Indianapolis Colts may have trimmed the roster to 53 players, but the front office now has a chance to add more talent to areas of need through the waiver wire.

The Colts will have a chance at putting in claims on players, but there are going to be certain players they won’t have a chance at simply because of where they sit in the waiver wire order.

Until the first few weeks of the season, the waiver wire order is based on the draft order from the spring. So even though the Colts technically didn’t have a first-round pick, their spot on the waiver wire is where they would be if they had a pick.

Here is the waiver wire order following final roster cuts Tuesday:

Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions Houston Texans New York Jets New York Giants Carolina Panthers Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons Denver Broncos Seattle Seahawks Washington Commanders Minnesota Vikings Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Arizona Cardinals Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams

