Where do the Colts sit in the waiver wire order?

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
The Indianapolis Colts may have trimmed the roster to 53 players, but the front office now has a chance to add more talent to areas of need through the waiver wire.

The Colts will have a chance at putting in claims on players, but there are going to be certain players they won’t have a chance at simply because of where they sit in the waiver wire order.

Until the first few weeks of the season, the waiver wire order is based on the draft order from the spring. So even though the Colts technically didn’t have a first-round pick, their spot on the waiver wire is where they would be if they had a pick.

Here is the waiver wire order following final roster cuts Tuesday:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. Chicago Bears

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. Seattle Seahawks

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Miami Dolphins

  16. Indianapolis Colts

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. San Francisco 49ers

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Los Angeles Rams

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

