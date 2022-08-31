Where do the Colts sit in the waiver wire order?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indianapolis ColtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Rigoberto SanchezAmerican football punterLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Indianapolis Colts may have trimmed the roster to 53 players, but the front office now has a chance to add more talent to areas of need through the waiver wire.
The Colts will have a chance at putting in claims on players, but there are going to be certain players they won’t have a chance at simply because of where they sit in the waiver wire order.
Until the first few weeks of the season, the waiver wire order is based on the draft order from the spring. So even though the Colts technically didn’t have a first-round pick, their spot on the waiver wire is where they would be if they had a pick.
Here is the waiver wire order following final roster cuts Tuesday:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
New York Jets
New York Giants
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos
Seattle Seahawks
Washington Commanders
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots
Las Vegas Raiders
Arizona Cardinals
Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills
Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts place Rigoberto Sanchez, Armani Watts on IR
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard avoids PUP list
Colts acquire LB Grant Stuard, 2023 draft pick in trade with Bucs
List
6 positions the Colts should address following final roster cuts