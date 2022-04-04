Where Colts rank in 2022 strength of schedule

The Indianapolis Colts are going through the offseason hoping their additions made in March and April will give them a chance to win the division for the first time since 2014.

While the typical method of looking at strength of schedule includes using the average win total from the previous season, too much changes during the offseason to rely solely on the season that was.

Instead, some sites like Sharp Football Analysis use projected win totals for the upcoming season to create strength of schedule because they include changes that have been made to the offseason roster.

When looking at those rankings, the Colts may be looking at one of the easiest schedules in 2022. They came in with the fourth-easiest schedule behind only the Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles.

This is a bit of a shock considering the Colts will have four games against the AFC West, which is widely viewed as the toughest division in the NFL right now. But after that, the Colts have very winnable games.

The AFC South is always up for grabs and after trading for Matt Ryan, the Colts have a quarterback that can keep them competitive in that race.

They also get to play the NFC East and while that division hosts playoff teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, no one would be shocked if Indy went 2-2 or 3-1 against those teams.

There is still a lot of work to be done on the roster this offseason and most of it will come through the draft at the end of the month, but it appears the projections have the Colts with one of the easiest schedules in the NFL.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

8 fantasy football takeaways from busy NFL offseason 2022 NFL draft: Desmond Ridder scouting report Frank Gore signing contract to retire as 49er

List