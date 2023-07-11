Where Colts landed in latest NFL power rankings

The Indianapolis Colts are set to report to the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield in exactly two weeks’ time as they prepare to usher in a new era.

For the majority of the analysts, the Colts are ranking near the bottom of the league when it comes to expectations. The arrival of a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback makes it difficult to pin down a comfortable projection.

In the latest power rankings from our friends over at Touchdown Wire, the Colts came in at No. 28 overall.

One of the harder teams to project, it is easy to see the Colts swinging either way with a team littered with talent. This will all come down to how rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson does, and if rookie head coach Shane Steichen can maximize his skill set.

Across the division, the Jacksonville Jaguars led the way at No. 10, followed by the Tennessee Titans at No. 27 and the Houston Texans at No. 30.

With so many new pieces on the offensive side of the ball, it’s difficult to gauge how far away the Colts are from seriously competing. The offense was so poor in 2022 that there’s a good chance it won’t be worse than that, but growing pains should be expected whenever Anthony Richardson takes over as the starter.

The Colts want Richardson to get as many live reps as possible considering the fact that he only has 13 collegiate starts under his belt. Learning on the field rather than sitting on the bench is an avenue the Colts believe Richardson must take.

The defensive side of the ball is solid despite major question marks at the cornerback position so much of the team’s success will come from what they get out of the offensive side of the ball.

