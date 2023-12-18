Where Colorado's top 2024 football recruits are going to land on college football signing day

The top high school football players in Colorado will be scattering around the country to play in college.

From the SEC to the Big 12 they're signing. A couple are staying in-state at Colorado State and many are headed out of state.

There are 17 ranked players in the 247Sports composite from Colorado, all three stars.

Here's a look at Colorado's top recruits in the 2024 class and where they are expected to sign to play college football.

Rankings are based on Colorado’s recruits, per the 247Sports composite ranking as of Dec. 15.

GAGE GINTHER

Position: Offensive line

High school: Fossil Ridge

College commitment: Tennessee

Star rating: 3

Notable: Ginther was named first-team all-state in Class 5A following his senior season. His offer sheet was filled with Power 5’s and he’s ranked No. 63 in the country at his position.

Fossil Ridge football star Gage Ginther walks off the field in disappointment after losing the Harmony Cup against crosstown rival Fort Collins during the Canvas Classic at Canvas Stadium on Oct. 6.

JAKE STONEBRAKER

Position: Athlete

High school: Douglas County

College commitment: Kansas State

Star rating: 3

Notable: Stonebraker was named second-team all-state in Class 5A in 2023. He rushed for 1,009 (10 games) and seven touchdowns and had 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks. His offer list includes CU, Kansas, UNLV and Central Michigan.

BLAKE BARNETT

Position: Quarterback

High school: Erie

College commitment: Kansas State

Star rating: 3

Notable: Barnett starred as Erie won the 4A state title and he was named the Player of the Year. He completed 62% of his passes for 2,202 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He ran for 970 yards and 23 touchdowns. His offer list includes CSU, CU, Oregon State, Washington and Kansas.

Erie quarterback Blake Barnett (3) tiptoes along the sidelines during the Tigers' 4A state championship game win over Palmer Ridge on Dec. 2 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

LANDEN DAVIDSON

Position: Offensive line

High school: Broomfield

College commitment: Nebraska

Star rating: 3

Notable: Davidson was named first-team all-state in 4A after helping Broomfield to the semifinals. His offer list includes CSU, CU, Iowa State, Kansas, Washington State, Wyoming and others.

HAYDEN TRETER

Position: Offensive line

High school: Cherry Creek

College commitment: USC

Star rating: 3

Notable: Treter was named first-team all-state after helping Cherry Creek reach the 5A title game. His offer list includes CSU, CU, Arizona State, Cal, Iowa State, Oregon, Kansas, Tennessee and Washington State, among others.

MAX PARROTT

Position: Offensive line

High school: Cherry Creek

College commitment: Purdue

Star rating: 3

Notable: Parrott was named first-team all-state after helping Cherry Creek reach the 5A title game. His offer list includes CSU, Arizona State, Iowa State, Washington State, many Ivy League schools and more.

REX GUTHRIE

Position: Safety

High school: Heritage

College commitment: Nebraska

Star rating: 3

Notable: Guthrie missed most of the 2023 season with a significant leg injury.

AJ BURTON

Position: Offensive line

High school: Cherry Creek

College commitment: Iowa State

Star rating: 3

Notable: Burton helped Cherry Creek reach the 5A title game. His offer list includes CU, CSU, Indiana, Washington State and others.

JACKSON COWGILL

Position: Defensive line

High school: Erie

College commitment: Washington State

Star rating: 3

Notable: Cowgill was named first-team all-state after helping Erie to the 4A title. He had 40 tackles and six sacks as a senior.

MASON MILLER

Position: Linebacker

High school: Pine Creek

College commitment: Iowa State

Star rating: 3

Notable: Miller was named first-team all-state in Class 5A following his senior season. He had 53 tackles and 10 tackles for loss. He also rushed for 747 yards and eight touchdowns. Miller’s offer sheet includes Washington State, Wyoming and USF.

GABE SAWCHUK

Position: Running back

High school: Valor Christian

College commitment: Uncommitted

Star rating: 3

Notable: Sawchuk was named second-team all-state in Class 5A. He rushed for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior. His reported offer list includes Arizona State, CU, USC, Northern Colorado and Portland State.

ASHER WEINER

Position: Quarterback

High school: Valor Christian

College commitment: Princeton

Star rating: 3

Notable: Weiner completed 62% of his passes for 1,717 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a senior. He also ran for 397 yards and six touchdowns. His offer list includes Arkansas, Kansas State and Columbia, among others.

ANGELO PETRIDES

Position: Linebacker

High school: Cherry Creek

College commitment: Lindenwood University

Star rating: 3

Notable: Petrides helped Cherry Creek reach the 5A title game. He had 91 tackles in 12 games as a senior and 369 total tackles in three years on varsity.

AJ GUIDA

Position: Linebacker

High school: Mullen

College commitment: Northern Illinois

Star rating: 3

Notable: Guida had 94 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in nine games as a senior, including three sacks. He also forced two fumbles. His offer list includes Nevada and New Mexico State.

ZACH SMITH

Position: Offensive line

High school: ThunderRidge

College commitment: Colorado State

Star rating: 3

Notable: Smith has reported offers from Oklahoma State, Memphis, Nevada and Miami (Ohio), among others.

JACK MORAN

Position: Defensive line

High school: Ralston Valley

College commitment: Colorado State

Star rating: 3

Notable: Moran was named first-team all-state in 5A after his senior season as he helped Ralston Valley make the semifinals.

JORDAN OCHOA

Position: Edge

High school: Castle View

College commitment: Uncommitted

Star rating: 3

Notable: Ochoa was named first-team all-state in 5A after recording 61 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a senior. His reported offers include Washington State, Wyoming, Jackson State and others.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Where Colorado's top 2024 football recruits are expected to sign