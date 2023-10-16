Where Colorado’s upcoming opponents rank in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Life doesn’t get much easier for Colorado after the bye week.

Of the Buffaloes’ five remaining opponents, three of them are ranked and the other two received votes in the post-Week 7 US LBM Coaches Poll.

UCLA, which is next up for Colorado after its bye, was ranked No. 25, Oregon State gained one spot to No. 13 and Utah was right behind at No. 14. After a disappointing loss to Arizona on Saturday, Washington State fell out of the top 25 but received 20 votes. Concurrently, the Wildcats earned 13 votes.

Led by Washington at No. 5, the Pac-12 had six teams in the top 25.

The 4-3 Buffs have proven that they compete with highly-ranked teams, but they also have plenty of soul-searching to do after blowing a 29-point halftime lead to Stanford on Friday.

Take a look at the complete post-Week 7 coaches poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,590 (58) – 2 Michigan 7-0 1,516 (4) – 3 Ohio State 6-0 1,429 (1) – 4 Florida State 6-0 1,390 – 5 Washington 6-0 1,325 +1 6 Penn State 6-0 1,302 -1 7 Oklahoma 6-0 1,260 (1) – 8 Texas 5-1 1,078 +3 8 Alabama 5-1 1,078 +2 10 North Carolina 6-0 1,038 +2 11 Oregon 5-1 989 -3 12 Ole Miss 5-1 849 +1 13 Oregon State 5-1 809 +1 14 Utah 6-1 704 +2 15 Tennessee 5-1 663 +2 16 USC 6-1 606 -7 17 Duke 5-1 590 +1 18 Notre Dame 6-2 572 +3 19 LSU 5-2 482 +1 20 Missouri 6-1 368 +5 21 Louisville 6-1 309 -10 22 Air Force 6-0 196 +6 23 Iowa 6-1 192 +6 24 Tulane 5-1 112 +11 25 UCLA 4-2 70 -3

Schools dropped out:

No. 19 Washington State; No. 23 Kentucky; No. 24 Kansas;

Others receiving votes:

James Madison 67; Clemson 54; Florida 29; Fresno State 21; Washington State 20; Arizona 13; Wyoming 12; Oklahoma State 12; Miami (FL) 12; Maryland 11; Kentucky 9; Liberty 5; Kansas State 5; UNLV 4; Texas A&M 4; West Virginia 3; Memphis 1; Kansas 1;

