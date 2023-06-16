Where Colorado’s transfer class ranks in the Pac-12, per Jon Wilner

The college football transfer portal has been as active as ever this offseason. The Pac-12 Conference was also busy once again, and the players who came to the league (or moved from one program to another) are nearly too many to count.

The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona State Sun Devils made some of the biggest changes to their rosters, which isn’t surprising considering that they each hired a new head coach to turn things around.

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News dropped his final Pac-12 transfer portal class power rankings and as you’d expect, Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes were featured prominently:

STANFORD CARDINAL

It’s going to be an uphill battle for Troy Taylor, who took Stanford’s head job after a stellar run at Sacramento State.

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

A total of 30 players left the Cougars’ program this offseason, and even with Cam Ward back at QB, it will be an interesting year in Pullman.

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

The Herm Edwards era is finally over, and there have been a ton of changes in the desert. Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne came to town, as did Colorado transfer WR Jordyn Tyson.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

TCU QB Sam Jackson is playing for Cal, and the Golden Bears also landed San Diego State transfer safety Patrick McMorris.

OREGON DUCKS

Oregon being this low is surprising, but the Ducks lost a number of top players this offseason. Although they did bring in former Colorado CB Nikko Reed.

ARIZONA WILDCATS

The Wildcats enjoyed the Colorado exodus. WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, a star during CU’s spring game in April, transferred to Tucson and so did Taylor Upshaw, who this offseason left Michigan for the Buffs and is now at Arizona.

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

The Beavers landed Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei as well as some other big names, so things are looking promising in Corvallis.

UTAH UTES

Mycah Pittman was a big bonus for Utah, but they made their money in the portal on the defensive side of the ball with Levani Damuni and Logan Fano joining the Utes, among others.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Last year it was Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. who came to Washington. This time around, former Michigan State WR Germie Bernard is one of the bigger names.

UCLA BRUINS

UCLA landed a ton of Pac-12 transfers. Former Oregon QB commit Dante Moore was arguably the biggest, but Colorado transfer OL Jake Wiley was another. The Ducks also added Kent State QB Collin Schlee and Ball State RB Carson Steele.

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Deion Sanders wiped away just about everybody in a wild transfer portal frenzy. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, both of whom played for Coach Prime at Jackson State, are easily the biggest additions.

USC TROJANS

Lincoln Riley worked wonders again in the transfer portal. Arizona transfer WR Dorian Singer came to town to replace Jordan Addison, and former Georgia star Bear Alexander joined a defense that needs some help.

