Where Colorado stands in USA TODAY Sports’ final college football 1-133 re-rank

With the Michigan Wolverines defeating the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Monday, the 2023 season is officially in the books.

After a 3-0 start that saw quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter emerge as Heisman Trophy contenders, Colorado fizzled out and finished with a 4-8 record. In USA TODAY Sports’ final college football 1-133 re-rank of the 2023 season, Colorado was placed No. 94, ironically one spot behind in-state rival Colorado State.

Stanford (No. 103) and Arizona State (No. 105) were the only Pac-12 schools behind Colorado on the list. Michigan, Washington, Georgia, Texas and Alabama were at the top of the list — in that order.

The 2024 season should be much better for the Buffs, especially with how much talent head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have brought in through the transfer portal. Shedeur Sanders has a much better offensive line and Colorado also picked up some key defensive pieces.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire