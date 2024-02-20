Where Colorado stands in latest men’s March Madness projections

If the college men’s basketball regular season ended right now, the Colorado Buffaloes probably wouldn’t be an NCAA Tournament team. USA TODAY Sports, ESPN and CBS Sports all released updated March Madness projections on Tuesday and the Buffs were firmly on the bubble in all three.

While USA TODAY Sports and ESPN both tabbed Colorado as a “next four out” team, CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm sees the Buffs playing Texas A&M in the First Four. It’s not an ideal landing spot, but beating the Aggies would give them a spot in the round of 64.

Where things currently stand, a fighting chance is all Colorado can ask for.

Head coach Tad Boyle’s Buffs are 17-9 overall (8-7 Pac-12) after splitting a two-game road trip against UCLA and USC.

Up next, Colorado hosts Utah on Saturday in a game with major NCAA Tournament implications. The Utes, like the Buffs, are a First Four team in CBS Sports’ latest bracketology.

