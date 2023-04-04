Where Colorado stands in ESPN’s way-too-early men’s basketball top 25

Thanks in part to incoming five-star freshman Cody Williams, the Colorado men’s basketball team is getting some legitimate respect from the national media looking ahead to the 2023-24 season.

ESPN released its way-too-early top 25 rankings for next season and I’d assume most CU fans were pleasantly surprised to see how high the Buffaloes landed, especially considering how inconsistent 2022-23 was. But with TCU transfer Eddie Lampkin Jr. joining All-Pac-12 standouts Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson, there is definite reason to be excited about how head coach Tad Boyle’s squad currently projects.

Here’s where the Buffs stood in ESPN’s way-too-early college men’s basketball rankings:

UCLA

Feb 26, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 31-6 (1st in Pac-12)

Player to watch: Incoming freshman Sebastian Mack (No. 49 in ESPN 100)

Saint Mary's

Feb 16, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; Saint Mary’s Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to players during a timeout in the second half against the San Diego Toreros at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 27-8 (1st in WCC)

Player to watch: Aidan Mahaney (13.9 PPG)

Tennessee

Nov 13, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) blocks the shot of Tennessee Volunteers forward Julian Phillips (2) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 25-11 (4th in SEC)

Player to watch: Zakai Zeigler (10.7 PPG)

San Diego State

Apr 1, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Lamont Butler (5) celebrates in the locker room with teammates in the semifinals of the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Tournament against the Florida Atlantic Owls at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 32-7 (1st in Mountain West)

Player to watch: Incoming four-star freshman B.J. Davis

Gonzaga

Mar 25, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Malachi Smith (13) dribbles the ball against Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) during the second half in the NCAA tournament West Regional final at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 31-6 (1st in WCC)

Player to watch: Incoming freshman Dusty Stromer (No. 40 in ESPN 100)

Baylor

Nov 14, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Northern Colorado Bears guard Dalton Knecht (5) dribbles against Baylor Bears guard Keyonte George (1) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 23-11 (3rd in Big 12)

Player to watch: Incoming freshman Ja’Kobe Walter (No. 14 in ESPN 100)

North Carolina

Mar 9, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) passes as Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) and guard Isaac McKneely (11) defend in the first half of the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 20-13 (7th in ACC)

Player to watch: R.J. Davis (16.1 PPG)

Texas

Mar 1, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Sir’Jabari Rice (10) drives to the basket as TCU Horned Frogs center Eddie Lampkin Jr. (4) defends during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 29-9 (2nd in Big 12)

Player to watch: Incoming freshman Ron Holland (No. 5 in ESPN 100)

Texas A&M

Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Dexter Dennis (0) shoots the ball against Penn State Nittany Lions guard Andrew Funk (10) during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 25-10 (2nd in SEC)

Player to watch: Wade Taylor IV (16.3 PPG)

USC

Feb 23, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans forward VIncent Iwuchukwu (3) and Colorado Buffaloes guard Luke O’Brien (0) reach for a loose ball in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 23-11 (2nd in Pac-12)

Player to watch: Incoming freshman Isaiah Collier (No. 3 in ESPN 100)

Purdue

Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Yale Bulldogs guard Azar Swain (5) drives to the basket as Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) defends during the second half in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 29-6 (1st in Big Ten)

Player to watch: Fletcher Loyer (11.0 PPG)

Miami

Apr 1, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jordan Miller (center) and forward Norchad Omier (right) react late in the second half of the game against the Connecticut Huskies in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 29-8 (1st in ACC)

Player to watch: Nijel Pack (13.8 PPG)

Colorado

Feb 5, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 18-17 (8th in Pac-12)

Player to watch: Incoming freshman Cody Williams (No. 6 in ESPN 100)

Arkansas

Mar 23, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Ricky Council IV (1) receives high fives from teammates late in the second half against the UConn Huskies at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 22-14 (9th in SEC)

Player to watch: Incoming freshman Bale Fall (No. 19 in ESPN 100)

Alabama

Mar 24, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Clowney (15) and Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) react after a play during the second half of the NCAA tournament round of sixteen against the San Diego State Aztecs at KFC YUM! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 31-6 (1st in SEC)

Player to watch: Mark Sears (12.5 PPG)

Creighton

Mar 26, 2023; Louisville, KY, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) blocks a shot at the. Basket by San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell (12) during the second half at the NCAA Tournament South Regional-Creighton vs San Diego State at KFC YUM! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 24-13 (3rd in Big East)

Player to watch: Trey Alexander (13.6 PPG)

Houston

Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) reacts during the final seconds of an 89-75 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 33-4 (1st in American)

Player to watch: Jamal Shead (10.5 PPG)

Arizona

Feb 18, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Courtney Ramey (0) gets fouled by Colorado Buffaloes guard Luke O’Brien (0) during the second half at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 28-7 (2nd in Pac-12)

Player to watch: Azoulas Tubelis (19.8 PPG)

Kansas

Mar 18, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks acting head coach Norm Roberts talks with his players during a time out in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 28-8 (1st in Big 12)

Player to watch: K.J. Adams (10.6 PPG)

Michigan State

Michigan State could be championship contenders with the return of guards Tyson Walker, left, and A.J. Hoggard.

2022-23 record: 21-13 (4th in Big Ten)

Player to watch: A.J. Hoggard (12.9 PPG)

Florida Atlantic

Apr 1, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls guard Alijah Martin (15) reacts after their loss against the San Diego State Aztecs in the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 35-4 (1st in C-USA)

Player to watch: Johnell Davis (13.9 PPG)

Kentucky

Kentucky’s John Calipari coaches his team against Providence in the NCAA Tournament. March 17, 2023

2022-23 record: 22-12 (3rd in SEC)

Player to watch: Incoming freshman Justin Edwards (No. 1 in ESPN 100)

Duke

Mar 18, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) shoots against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at Legacy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 27-9 (3rd in ACC)

Player to watch: Jeremy Roach (13.6 PPG)

Marquette

Mar 19, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; The Marquette Golden Eagles huddle prior to their matchup against the Michigan State Spartans during the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

2022-23 record: 29-7 (1st in Big East)

Player to watch: Kam Jones (15.1 PPG)

UConn

Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies players and Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley (left) celebrate after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

2022-23 record: 31-8 (4th in Big East)

Player to watch: Adama Sanogo (17.1 PPG)

