Where Colorado stands in ESPN’s early 2023-24 NCAA Tournament bracketology

Colorado’s men’s basketball was a picture of inconsistency last season.

A notable nonconference win against Tennessee, a loss to Grambling State, a rollercoaster of a Pac-12 slate and an early exit in the NIT to an upstart Utah Valley team were some of the main moments in the 2022-2023 season.

That said, Colorado has one of the more talented duos in the Pac-12 returning next year in all-conference performers Tristan da Silva and KJ Simpson, the latter of whom missed the postseason due to an illness.

Add in the return of guard J’Vonne Hadley from injury and the addition of McDonald’s All-American forward Cody Williams, and the Buffs have more than a solid core on paper.

With that foundation, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has listed the Buffs as a No. 7 seed in the Midwest region in his first bracketology release for the 2023-24 season.

Obviously, time will tell if Colorado can live up to the billing, but the pieces are in place for the Buffs to head into the upcoming season as a team with a chance to reach the NCAA Tournament, an expectation shared by ESPN’s resident March Madness prognosticator.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

More Basketball!

Rick George denies rumor of Colorado board planning on voting to leave Pac-12 Colorado women's basketball: Freshman Jada Wynn in transfer portal College women's basketball: Breaking down ESPN's top 10 class of 2024 recruits

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire