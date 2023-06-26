Where Colorado stands among Pac-12 schools in PFF ELO rankings heading into 2023

The Pac-12 Conference will be fun to watch on the football field this season in the final year with USC and UCLA. The Colorado Buffaloes, Stanford Cardinal and Arizona State Sun Devils all got new head coaches.

Pro Football Focus (subscription required) dropped its ELO rankings, which combines grades for each team’s offensive, defensive and special teams output for all 131 FBS teams, and we examined just the Pac-12.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Buffs fans may not like where Colorado is ranked, but let’s not forget that this team went 1-11 last year and has a brand-new roster and coaching staff. Take a look at where Colorado ranks among Pac-12 schools:

102: STANFORD CARDINAL

Dec 18, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal football head coach Troy Taylor, center, waves while standing on the court with family during the second quarter of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Vols at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford saw David Shaw leave the program, surprisingly. Troy Taylor did well at Sacramento State, but he has an uphill battle and it might take a while for things to get fixed in Palo Alto.

96: COLORADO BUFFALOES

The Buffs are the biggest question mark in the Pac-12. Deion Sanders is a magnificent hire and the roster has more talent than it has in years, but the question is, can they put it all together and make it gel in the first year?

Advertisement

BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 15: Running back Jaydn Ott #6 of the California Golden Bears carries the ball and is tackled by cornerback Kaylin Moore #0 of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field on October 15, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Golden Bears were able to add some players in the transfer portal, including TCU QB Sam Jackson. Can they avoid last place in the Pac-12?

Jedd Fisch inherited a tough situation in the desert when he was hired. However, this could very well be the year the Wildcats make it back to a bowl game.

73: ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

The Sun Devils got rid of Herm Edwards (finally) and hired Kenny Dillingham. The transfer portal worked well for them, and Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne is set for a big year.

The Cougars are happy that Jake Dickert is their head coach, and Cam Ward is a terrific talent at the quarterback position. They lost the LA Bowl to Fresno State in ugly fashion last season, but there is a lot of hope this year for the Cougars.

Advertisement

The Bruins saw Dorian Thomson-Robinson and Zach Charbonnet leave for the NFL, but they landed Dante Moore and then Collin Schlee at the QB position. Can the Bruins make some noise in their final year in the Pac-12?

The Beavers added Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei and even if his recent play at Clemson was a bit underwhelming, that’s a massive upgrade compared to their quarterbacks of recent years.

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies are going to be a popular pick to make a run for the Pac-12 title, and Michael Penix Jr. is a Heisman Trophy candidate. Kalen DeBoer made the right move after making his name known at Fresno State.

Advertisement

Can the Utes three-peat in the Pac-12? Cam Rising is back, but Dalton Kincaid is a big hole for the Utes to fill.

12: OREGON DUCKS

Dan Lanning wasted no time winning games in Eugene in his first season, and Bo Nix is back and ready to make himself a first-round NFL draft pick.

10: USC TROJANS

Sep 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley (left) and quarterback Caleb Williams (center) and outside wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons pose after a game against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and now Arizona transfer WR Dorian Singer. The Trojans lost players to the NFL but added big names on both sides of the ball in the transfer portal. If the defense and Alex Grinch can improve, the Trojans are going to the College Football Playoff.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire