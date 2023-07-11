Where Colorado sits in ranking of most impressive new college football coaching staffs

The Colorado Buffaloes football program has a ton of new faces on the field and on the sidelines. After Karl Dorrell was fired, head coach Deion Sanders came in and brought in an entirely new coaching staff with some big names.

As it turns out, Doug Samuels of Football Scoop put the Buffs’ staff at No. 6 in a top 10 ranking of the “most impressive” new college football staffs for 2023. Here’s some of what Samuels said about Colorado’s staff:

Prime and his staff immediately went to work flipping the roster, controversially ushering out over 70 players, and taking full advantage of the transfer portal to replace those departures with new Buffs players excited for the vision of Coach Prime and his staff… Coach Prime was able to bring a big chunk of his Jackson State (FCS – MS) staff to Boulder, and he bookended them with two strong coordinator hires in Charles Kelly and Sean Lewis.

The staff has a lot of big names, but DC Charles Kelly and OC Sean Lewis are the biggest of them all. Recently. the Buffs also added Pat Shurmur, a former NFL head coach who recently spent time with the Denver Broncos.

The other staffs that Samuels has revealed on his top 10 list so far include Charlotte (No. 10), Western Michigan (No. 9), Liberty (No. 8) and USF (No. 7).

10 Most Impressive New Staffs of 2023 Checking in at #6 on our list is the staff @DeionSanders has put together to turn around @CUBuffsFootball https://t.co/RplqFjfpmN pic.twitter.com/AyXR8Bbre0 — Doug Samuels 🏈 (@CoachSamz) July 5, 2023

