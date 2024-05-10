Where Colorado sits in CBS Sports’ post-spring Big 12 power rankings

Although Colorado football’s roster turnover hasn’t been as extreme this offseason compared to last year, the Buffs remain a difficult team to analyze heading into 2024.

Colorado, loaded with one of college football’s best quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and a generational two-way talent in Travis Hunter, certainly has enough talent to compete for a Big 12 title. However, head coach Deion Sanders will be relying on about 40 incoming transfers and a few star freshmen to mesh well with each other and with Colorado’s returning players.

On Thursday, CBS Sports released its post-spring football Big 12 power rankings, and Colorado was relatively low at No. 11. Utah took the top spot, Kansas State ranked No. 2 and Kansas slid into the No. 3 spot.

CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah explained his reasoning for ranking Colorado No. 11:

From a depth perspective, there’s almost no way to tell what Colorado has with all the turnover, not even counting turning over half their coaching staff and both playcallers. Ultimately, the unpredictability lands them right around the middle tier of the conference.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire