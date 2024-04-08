Advertisement

Where Colorado ranks in final women’s basketball coaches poll of the 2023-24 season

Jack Carlough
The final USA TODAY Sports college women’s basketball coaches poll of the 2023-24 season dropped on Monday and Colorado was ranked No. 16, a one-spot increase from the pre-NCAA Tournament poll.

The Buffs, fresh off their second straight Sweet 16 appearance, finished their final Pac-12 season with an overall record of 24-10. Five other Pac-12 teams were ranked in the final coaches poll: No. 6 USC, No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon State and No. 22 Utah.

As expected, new national champion South Carolina took the top spot while Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes ranked second.

Colorado was ranked as high as No. 3 during the season but slid down considerably following a poor finish to Pac-12 play. Head coach JR Payne’s Buffs dropped five of their final six regular season games before bouncing back and securing two March Madness wins.

So far this offseason, several Buffs have entered the transfer portal while others, including Jaylyn Sherrod, have declared for the WNBA draft.

Here’s a complete look at the final coaches poll of the season:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

South Carolina

38-0

750 (30)

2

Iowa

34-5

720

3

UConn

33-6

678

+4

4

North Carolina State

31-7

31-7

+7

5

Texas

33-5

593

-1

6

USC

29-6

590

-3

7

LSU

31-6

572

-1

8

Stanford

30-6

518

-3

9

UCLA

27-7

513

-1

10

Oregon State

27-8

470

+5

11

Notre Dame

28-7

452

-1

12

Indiana

26-6

385

+2

13

Gonzaga

32-4

352

14

Ohio State

26-6

343

-5

15

Baylor

26-8

310

+3

16

Colorado

24-10

295

+1

17

Virginia Tech

25-8

262

-5

18

Kansas State

26-8

210

-2

19

Creighton

26-6

170

+1

20

Oklahoma

23-10

166

+1

21

Duke

22-12

149

22

Utah

23-11

121

23

Syracuse

24-8

115

24

UNLV

30-3

100

-5

25

West Virginia

25-8

75

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Princeton; No. 25 Louisville

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa State 52; Louisville 29; Tennessee 27; Middle Tennessee 25; Nebraska 17; Princeton 15; Ole Miss 15; Fairfield 5; Richmond 3; Alabama 3; North Carolina 2; South Dakota State 1; Kansas 1; Jackson State 1

