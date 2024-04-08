Where Colorado ranks in final women’s basketball coaches poll of the 2023-24 season
The final USA TODAY Sports college women’s basketball coaches poll of the 2023-24 season dropped on Monday and Colorado was ranked No. 16, a one-spot increase from the pre-NCAA Tournament poll.
The Buffs, fresh off their second straight Sweet 16 appearance, finished their final Pac-12 season with an overall record of 24-10. Five other Pac-12 teams were ranked in the final coaches poll: No. 6 USC, No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon State and No. 22 Utah.
As expected, new national champion South Carolina took the top spot while Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes ranked second.
Colorado was ranked as high as No. 3 during the season but slid down considerably following a poor finish to Pac-12 play. Head coach JR Payne’s Buffs dropped five of their final six regular season games before bouncing back and securing two March Madness wins.
So far this offseason, several Buffs have entered the transfer portal while others, including Jaylyn Sherrod, have declared for the WNBA draft.
Here’s a complete look at the final coaches poll of the season:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
South Carolina
38-0
750 (30)
–
2
Iowa
34-5
720
–
3
UConn
33-6
678
+4
4
North Carolina State
31-7
31-7
+7
5
33-5
593
-1
6
USC
29-6
590
-3
7
31-6
572
-1
8
Stanford
30-6
518
-3
9
UCLA
27-7
513
-1
10
Oregon State
27-8
470
+5
11
28-7
452
-1
12
Indiana
26-6
385
+2
13
Gonzaga
32-4
352
–
14
26-6
343
-5
15
Baylor
26-8
310
+3
16
24-10
295
+1
17
Virginia Tech
25-8
262
-5
18
Kansas State
26-8
210
-2
19
Creighton
26-6
170
+1
20
23-10
166
+1
21
22-12
149
–
22
Utah
23-11
121
–
23
Syracuse
24-8
115
–
24
UNLV
30-3
100
-5
25
West Virginia
25-8
75
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Princeton; No. 25 Louisville
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa State 52; Louisville 29; Tennessee 27; Middle Tennessee 25; Nebraska 17; Princeton 15; Ole Miss 15; Fairfield 5; Richmond 3; Alabama 3; North Carolina 2; South Dakota State 1; Kansas 1; Jackson State 1
