Where Colorado ranks in final women’s basketball coaches poll of the 2023-24 season

The final USA TODAY Sports college women’s basketball coaches poll of the 2023-24 season dropped on Monday and Colorado was ranked No. 16, a one-spot increase from the pre-NCAA Tournament poll.

The Buffs, fresh off their second straight Sweet 16 appearance, finished their final Pac-12 season with an overall record of 24-10. Five other Pac-12 teams were ranked in the final coaches poll: No. 6 USC, No. 8 Stanford, No. 9 UCLA, No. 10 Oregon State and No. 22 Utah.

As expected, new national champion South Carolina took the top spot while Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes ranked second.

Colorado was ranked as high as No. 3 during the season but slid down considerably following a poor finish to Pac-12 play. Head coach JR Payne’s Buffs dropped five of their final six regular season games before bouncing back and securing two March Madness wins.

So far this offseason, several Buffs have entered the transfer portal while others, including Jaylyn Sherrod, have declared for the WNBA draft.

Here’s a complete look at the final coaches poll of the season:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 South Carolina 38-0 750 (30) – 2 Iowa 34-5 720 – 3 UConn 33-6 678 +4 4 North Carolina State 31-7 31-7 +7 5 Texas 33-5 593 -1 6 USC 29-6 590 -3 7 LSU 31-6 572 -1 8 Stanford 30-6 518 -3 9 UCLA 27-7 513 -1 10 Oregon State 27-8 470 +5 11 Notre Dame 28-7 452 -1 12 Indiana 26-6 385 +2 13 Gonzaga 32-4 352 – 14 Ohio State 26-6 343 -5 15 Baylor 26-8 310 +3 16 Colorado 24-10 295 +1 17 Virginia Tech 25-8 262 -5 18 Kansas State 26-8 210 -2 19 Creighton 26-6 170 +1 20 Oklahoma 23-10 166 +1 21 Duke 22-12 149 – 22 Utah 23-11 121 – 23 Syracuse 24-8 115 – 24 UNLV 30-3 100 -5 25 West Virginia 25-8 75 +1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Princeton; No. 25 Louisville

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa State 52; Louisville 29; Tennessee 27; Middle Tennessee 25; Nebraska 17; Princeton 15; Ole Miss 15; Fairfield 5; Richmond 3; Alabama 3; North Carolina 2; South Dakota State 1; Kansas 1; Jackson State 1

