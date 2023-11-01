Where Colorado ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 10

Week 9 of the college football season is now complete and head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a disappointing loss to UCLA.

Now, it’s time to see where Colorado ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index following the events of Week 9.

According to ESPN, its FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where the Buffs currently stand in a number of different categories:

FPI: No. 74

No changes this week for the Buffs in the overall FPI rankings after suffering a road loss to the UCLA Bruins.

Strength of Record: No. 56

The Buffs dropped one spot in the strength of record category but are still in the top half of the country. A couple of wins down the stretch and they could improve their standing.

Strength of Schedule: No. 12

Colorado has played one of the toughest schedules in the country and this should be enough proof that Coach Prime has the program way ahead of schedule.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 48

It may not seem like it, but Colorado has some winnable games down the stretch. With two more wins, the Buffs would become bowl-eligible in year one of the Coach Prime era, something not many believed could happen.

Overall Efficiency: No. 70

While being ranked No. 70 in overall efficiency isn’t ideal, the Buffs still find a way to hang around in about every contest.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 41

It’s no secret that quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offense have carried the team this season. If the Buffs could find some resemblance of a running game, this offense could be inside the top 25.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 103

After playing pretty well against the Bruins, Colorado moved up seven spots in this category. If the Buffs can build off last week’s performance and continue to show signs of improvement, they could rise even higher defensively.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 27

Colorado has been pretty consistent on special teams this season and its efficiency ranking reflects that.

