Where Colorado ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 13

We are entering Week 13 of the 2023 college football season and Saturday’s matchup against Utah will be the finale for Coach Prime and the CU Buffs.

Now, it’s time to see where Colorado ranks in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index entering Week 13.

According to ESPN, its FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where the Buffs currently stand in a number of different categories:

FPI: No. 79

Colorado’s FPI ranking perfectly reflects how its season has gone. The Buffs are on a five-game losing streak and will need to beat a good Utah team on the road to end the season on a high note.

Strength of Record: No. 75

Colorado put together a couple of solid wins early on in the season by defeating TCU and Nebraska. But wins have been hard to come by in 2023.

Strength of Schedule: No. 27

Part of the reason for the Buffs’ struggles this season has been the tough stretch of games on their schedule. The Pac-12 is having a good season and that is reflected in Colorado’s strength of schedule.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 28

The 2023 season finale will not be an easy contest for the Buffs as they head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes on Saturday afternoon.

Overall Efficiency: No. 80

Efficient isn’t the word that I would use to describe the Buffs this season. From starting the season 3-0 to going 1-7 over the next eight games, it has been a rough past couple of months.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 67

Led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Colorado offense has shown flashes this season, but poor offensive line play and the lack of a healthy rushing attack limited the Buffs’ potential.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 99

Most of this season has been a struggle for a Colorado defensive unit that ranks 99th in the country in defensive efficiency with just one game remaining. While some improvements have been made, this defense was nowhere near good enough to catapult the Buffs into some extra wins.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 40

According to ESPN’s FPI, the special teams units have been about the most consistent group for Colorado this season. Ranking inside the top 40 is solid for year one under Coach Prime.

