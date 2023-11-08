Where Colorado ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 11

Week 10 of the college football season is now complete and head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes are coming off another disappointing loss, this time at the hands of the Oregon State Beavers.

Now, it’s time to see where Colorado ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index following the events of Week 10.

According to ESPN, its FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where the Buffs currently stand in a number of different categories:

FPI: No. 71

Colorado ranks in the bottom half of college football in the FPI rankings and without better play down the stretch, this is where the Buffs are likely to finish.

Strength of record: No. 58

Colorado has a couple of decent wins this season, but the number of total wins is what’s hurting the Buffs in this particular category.

Strength of schedule: No. 16

The Buffs have faced one of the toughest schedules in the country this season and that should be considered when evaluating Coach Prime’s first season in Boulder.

Remaining strength of schedule: No. 46

While it doesn’t seem hopeful, Colorado has some winnable games at the end of the season. If the Buffs can play more consistently, they could pull out a win or two.

Overall efficiency: No. 76

Colorado’s deficiencies on offense and defense land the Buffs near the bottom of the Pac-12 in overall efficiency.

Offensive efficiency: No. 56

Colorado’s lack of a run game and poor pass protection have been the leading contributors to an ineffective offense as of late. There is still time for the Buffs to improve this season.

Defensive efficiency: No. 97

While the Buffs’ defense has shown some improvements following the bye week, Colorado remains one of the worst defenses in the country in terms of efficiency rankings.

Special teams efficiency: No. 31

On a positive note, Colorado has been pretty solid and consistent in special teams this season and ranks No. 4 in the Pac-12 in efficiency.

