Where Colorado ranks in ESPN’s Football Power Index entering Week 12

Week 11 is complete and Coach Prime and the CU Buffs are fresh off yet another heartbreaking Pac-12 loss. With a 34-31 defeat at the hands of Arizona, Colorado dropped to 4-6 on the season.

Now, it’s time to see where Colorado ranks in ESPN’s updated Football Power Index following the events of Week 11.

According to ESPN, its FPI is defined as “a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.”

Let’s take a look at where the Buffs currently stand in a number of different categories:

FPI: No. 71

I know it can be a hard pill to swallow, especially considering the hot start that the Buffs had this season, but as far as I am concerned, Coach Prime has Colorado ahead of schedule.

Strength of Record: No. 71

The schedule has not been easy, which explains, in part, the Buffs’ record so far. If Colorado could have squeaked out a couple of wins from those close games, this number would look a lot different.

Strength of Schedule: No. 27

Anytime you play a schedule that is inside the top 30, a winning season won’t be easy. Despite being a rebuilding program with a tough slate of matchups, Colorado is once again competitive, however.

Remaining Strength of Schedule: No. 37

The Buffs need two more wins to become bowl-eligible. It won’t be easy, though, with back-to-back Pac-12 road games to close out the regular season.

Overall Efficiency: No. 71

It has been an up-and-then-down season for Colorado, which not only explains its record but also its No. 71 ranking in overall efficiency.

Offensive Efficiency: No. 51

Shedeur Sanders has been the lone consistent bright spot for the Colorado offense this season. The offensive line has struggled, which has kept the explosive playmakers from being able to reach their full potential.

Defensive Efficiency: No. 105

Despite making considerable improvements following the bye week, Colorado’s defense was so bad in the first half of the season that it will be difficult for the Buffs to put a dent in the defensive efficiency category.

Special Teams Efficiency: No. 31

Even after missing a critical field goal this past weekend, Colorado still has one of the most consistent special teams units in the country.

