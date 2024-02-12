Where Colorado ranks among Big 12 football teams in terms of returning production for 2024

Opposed to last year when only a few significant players stuck around, the Colorado Buffaloes will return most of their high-impact names heading into the 2024 season.

Those returning for the Buffs include head coach Deion Sanders’ sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, two-way phenom Travis Hunter, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and linebacker LaVonta Bentley. Colorado’s offensive and defensive lines, however, will look quite different as Coach Prime added several notable transfers.

ESPN recently revealed its first college football returning production rankings for 2024 (subscription required) and CU fared quite well.

See where Colorado ranks among its Big 12 counterparts in terms of returning production:

UCF Knights

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 101

Returning Production: 49%

Running back RJ Harvey might be the biggest returning player for UCF. After rushing for over 1,400 yards this past season, the Doak Walker Award Semifinalist announced he’ll be coming back for another college season in Orlando.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 93

Returning Production: 52%

Linebacker Bryce Ramirez, who totaled 21 tackles last season, is a key defensive player who’s returning for another year with the Red Raiders.

Kansas State Wildcats

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 82

Returning Production: 58%

Avery Johnson didn’t play much last season but with Will Howard now gone, the young quarterback becomes an important piece to K-State’s team moving forward.

Kansas Jayhawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 78

Returning Production: 59%

Wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (jersey No. 2) will be returning to Lawrence for another year. He caught 44 passes for 782 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Houston Cougars

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 72

Returning Production: 61%

Donovan Smith, a former Texas Tech transfer, started all 12 games at quarterback for Houston in 2023.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 62

Returning Production: 62%

1,000-yard rusher Corey Kiner made it official in November that he’ll be returning to the Bearcats in 2024.

BYU Cougars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 49

Returning Production: 65%

Defensive end Tyler Batty will return to BYU after finishing last season with nine TFLs and 5.5 sacks.

Arizona Wildcats

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 43

Returning Production: 66%

Arizona may not be returning its head coach, but getting quarterback Noah Fifita to stay is a huge win for the Wildcats.

Baylor Bears

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 41

Returning Production: 66%

Former Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year Richard Reese is set to return for Baylor.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 35

Returning Production: 68%

Defensive back Ed Woods had three TFLs and four pass breakups last season.

West Virginia Mountaineers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 24

Returning Production: 70%

After winning nine games last season, the Mountaineers will return 70% of their production (as of now), including 300-yard receiver Preston Fox.

TCU Horned Frogs

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

National Rank: 21

Returning Production: 71%

TCU leading receiver Savion Williams announced he’ll be returning for a fifth season in Fort Worth.

Utah Utes

Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 16

Returning Production: 72%

Sophomore running back Jaylon Glover rushed for 107 yards last season against the Buffs, and he’s set to return for his junior season.

Colorado Buffaloes

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

National Rank: 15

Returning Production: 72%

Along with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Colorado will return two-way star Travis Hunter, running back Dylan Edwards, safety Shilo Sanders and several other notable players.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 4

Returning Production: 77%

Star running back Ollie Gordon II is arguably the most important Cowboy who’s set to return in 2024.

Iowa State Cyclones

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

National Rank: 2

Returning Production: 85%

Iowa State returns a whopping 85% of last year’s production, which includes starting quarterback Rocco Becht and his 3,120 passing yards.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire