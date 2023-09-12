Where Colorado, other Pac-12 teams stand in ESPN’s latest college football power rankings

The Pac-12 Conference has eight teams ranked in the AP Poll after Washington State’s upset win over Wisconsin sent the Cougars into the top 25. UCLA also entered with a dominant road win against San Diego State, and the other six are USC, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Utah and Oregon State.

Now two full weeks into the college football calendar, the Pac-12 is flexing its muscles in what could be the final year in the history of the conference.

ESPN compiled its post-Week 2 top 25 power rankings and the Buffaloes are sitting pretty after a huge home victory over Nebraska in Deion Sanders’ first game at Folsom Field. Here’s how the Pac-12 fared in ESPN’s latest top 25:

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA is off to a 2-0 start and former Oregon commit Dante Moore looks every bit the part of a quality starting quarterback.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington State stunned everybody by defeating Luke Fickell and Wisconsin despite being home underdogs.

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule vs. Deion Sanders was fun to watch, and a game against Colorado State should have the Buffs moving to 3-0. Here’s some of what ESPN writer Kyle Bonagura wrote about Colorado:

Coming into the season, it was fair to think Colorado — having gone 1-11 the year before — could start 0-2 with games at TCU and home against Nebraska. Instead, the Buffs sit at 2-0 with a pair of impressive victories and will welcome ESPN’s “College GameDay” to campus next week as a heavy favorite to triple their win total from last year before the start of conference play.

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State is 2-0 with wins over San Jose State and UC Davis (yawn), but DJ Uiagalelei has looked terrific. Next up is a tougher matchup against San Diego State.

13: OREGON DUCKS

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Ducks losing to Texas Tech would’ve been devastating, especially after the Red Raiders lost to Wyoming the week before. They still managed to sneak out a close win.

Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Utah really needs Cam Rising back. The Utes’ offense struggled greatly against Baylor but still found a way to win.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington beat Boise State in Week 1 and Tulsa in Week 2, but a Week 3 game against Michigan State will be a tougher battle for the Huskies.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Through three games, Caleb Williams has 878 yards with 12 scores but has yet to play meaningful second-half minutes. The Trojans are on a bye before facing Arizona State in Week 4. Their Sept. 30 contest against the Buffs also has everybody talking.

MORE

READ: Coach Prime, Xavier Weaver discuss Colorado’s Week 3 matchup with CSU

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire