Where Colorado OC Pat Shurmur succeeded, struggled for the Buffaloes during 2023 season

Colorado co-offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur watches as players warm up for an NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Pat Shurmur introduced himself as Colorado's offensive coordinator during the Buffaloes' first team meeting of 2024 on Sunday.

The former NFL head coach, who took over Colorado's play-calling duties from Sean Lewis (now San Diego State's head coach) after eight games of the 2023 season, will have a full offseason as the Buffs' OC this time around.

"In all my years, I've never been more excited to start a year than this year," Shurmur said during the first team meeting of 2024. "We have the people in here to go win a championship. We are embarking on our 2024 journey and we need to build.

"In order for us to become champs, though, we have to become a championship team and that's where it starts today. Let's do all the things necessary so when we face adversity next year, we'll rip right through it and come out the other side better for it."

Colorado ranked fifth nationally in passing yards per game (330) and averaged 408.6 total yards per game during the eight weeks when Lewis was calling plays. However, a one-dimensional, predictable offense and lack of protection for quarterback Shedeur Sanders down the stretch led to coach Deion Sanders handing the offensive keys over to Shurmur.

"We just needed change at the time," Deion Sanders said of the coaching change after the loss to Oregon State, Shurmur's first game as play caller. "We just needed to try something else at the time. And that’s what we did."

The Buffs averaged just 273 yards per game against three of the top-five scoring defenses in the Pac-12 (Arizona, Oregon State, Utah) after Lewis' demotion, but those numbers don't tell the full story. Here's a closer look at where Colorado's offense improved and struggled under Shurmur's direction in 2023.

The good

Colorado became more balanced

Colorado had the worst rushing offense in the Pac-12 last season. The Buffs' 827 rushing yards on the year and 68.9 rushing yards per game both ranked dead last in the conference.

The inability to effectively run the ball made Colorado's offense extremely predictable following its 3-0 start. Shedeur Sanders threw the ball at least 42 times in seven of the eight games Lewis called plays, for an average of 43.2 attempts per game.

After Shurmur took over play-calling duties, the Buffs passed less and ran more.

Shedeur threw the ball 39 times against then-No. 16 Oregon State, 35 times against then-No. 10 Arizona and just 10 times against Washington State before leaving that game early with an injury.

Colorado running backs averaged 19 rushing attempts during that three-game stretch (which included a season-high performance of 49 rushing yards on 13 attempts from Sy'veon Wilkerson) with Shurmur calling plays after they averaged just 16 the three games prior under Lewis' direction.

More opportunities for running backs under Shurmur led to a more balanced attack.

Shedeur was better protected

No FBS quarterback was sacked (52) more than Shedeur Sanders last season. It's why Deion Sanders and the recruiting staff completely rebuilt the Buffs' offensive line for 2024.

An improved O-line should help Shedeur stay healthy and upright, but Shurmur could help in that regard, much like he did late in the 2023 season.

Shedeur was sacked 41 times during the eight games (average of 5.1 per game) Lewis called plays and was sacked at least five times on four separate occasions (vs. Nebraska, Oregon, Arizona State and UCLA). Once Shurmur took over, Shedeur wasn't sacked five times in any game and was brought down just 11 times across two and a half games.

One of those 11 sacks was a direct result of a botched snap, which cut Shedeur's 2023 campaign short due to a fracture in his back. Even with Ryan Staub under center for the season final vs. Utah, he was sacked just twice.

If Shurmur can keep Colorado's offense balanced and Shedeur out of harm's way in 2024, the Buffs will be among the Big 12's best.

The bad

Colorado struggled on third down

There were some real concerns about Colorado's offense once Shurmur assumed play-calling duties, and chief among them were the Buffs' third-down struggles.

Colorado converted on just 17 of 55 (about 30%) third-down attempts during the final four games of the 2023 season. The inefficiency can be traced back to the lack of a running game (which leads to long third-down attempts) and QB protection, but Shurmur's third-down creativity must improve in 2024 for the Buffs to extend drives.

During the Buffs' three-game winning streak to start the 2023 campaign, they converted on 22 of 46 (about 47%) third-down attempts, which would've ranked 12th in FBS for the full season.

Offense became less explosive

Colorado averaged 32 points per game under Lewis but just 20 points per game (and 130 yards per game fewer) during the final four games of the 2023 season. The Buffs reached 20 points in a game where Shurmur called plays just once (31 in a loss to Arizona), a trend that won't cut it in the Big 12.

Perhaps Shurmur was still finding his footing after a midseason change of duties, and maybe a full offseason to get familiarized with the skillsets of his players will pay dividends. If not, Deion Sanders will catch heat for not bringing in a new offensive coordinator after seeing four games of a Shurmur-led offense.

But if Shurmur can recreate some of the magic from 2017 when he helped Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum have a career year en route to earning NFL Assistant Coach of the Year, Shedeur will once again be in Heisman Trophy talks.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Where Colorado OC Pat Shurmur succeeded, struggled during 2023 season