Where Colorado football’s spring game attendance ranks in the nation

Colorado held its 2023 spring football game on Saturday, and the day was largely a success.

ESPN arrived — bringing CU alumnus Chris Fowler to Boulder to call the game — in a large departure from the past. Shedeur Sanders showed well for himself and certainly looked the part of a Pac-12 starting quarterback. Travis Hunter, for his part, caught a touchdown from Sanders in what was an impressive look at the Buffs’ two-way player as he tries to firmly cement a significant role on offense in 2023.

And, a sold-out Folsom Field crowd was there to see the start of a new era in Colorado football. Read on to find out where CU’s crowd of over 47,000 fans ranks among spring game attendance numbers across the country, per On3:

Florida State — 33,107

Apr 15, 2023; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) throws the ball during the spring game at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State experienced a resurgence in 2022, and the spring game attendance numbers in 2023 reflect that, as 33,107 people came out to see the FSU showcase.

USC — 33,427

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Malachi Nelson (8) and Caleb Williams (13) and head coach Lincoln Riley watch the game from the sideline during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

USC looks to be the Pac-12 favorites in 2023 with 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams still on campus, and 33,427 attended the Trojans’ spring game in Los Angeles.

Colorado — 47,277

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; General view of Folsom Field during the first half of a spring game. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

47,277.

That’s how many came to see the CU spring game in what was a stark difference from past years.

That number at a sold-out Folsom puts Colorado in the top-10 in the nation, firmly solidifying that a new era is indeed here for the Buffs.

Clemson — 50,000

April 15, 2023; Clemson, SC , USA; Clemson tight end Josh Sapp (5) runs after catch during the fourth quarter the annual Orange and White Spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 15, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson had a rare down year by its standards in 2022, and 50,000 (likely an approximation) saw the Tigers’ spring game ahead of what looks to be a key season in 2023.

That wasn’t enough to beat out an in-state rival, though.

South Carolina —51,000

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum (79) and South Carolina Gamecocks offensive lineman Eric Douglas (71) celebrates with students on the field following their win over the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

51,000 on hand to see their spring game was just enough for the Gamecocks to beat their in-state foes in Clemson.

And now, South Carolina needs to take a step up in 2023.

Georgia — 54,000

Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) looks to pass the ball during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Red won 31-26.

News Joshua L Jones

54,000 strong came out to welcome the 2023 version of the Georgia Bulldogs, and they’ll have giant shoes to fill as they try to repeat as national champions.

Oklahoma — 54,409

Oklahoma Red Team’s Daylan Smothers (7) runs the ball during a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Ou Spring

In what is probably a make-or-break season for Brent Venables in Norman, 54,409 saw what the Sooners had to offer ahead of 2023.

Tennessee — 58,473

Tennessee tight end Hunter Salmon (89) with the touchdown during the Orange & White spring game, in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Orangewhite0415 1631

Tennessee has always been known for having a passionate fanbase, and 58,473 members of that fanbase watched the Vols’ spring game.

Alabama — 58,710

Apr 22, 2023; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; White team quarterback Eli Holstein (10) throws during the A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide are looking to reclaim their spot atop the SEC in 2023, and 58,710 saw a look at an Alabama team sans Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

Nebraska — 66,045

Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) and defensive back Braxton Clark (11) hold the Heroes Trophy with fans after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Nebraska being firmly in the midst of down years, Cornhuskers fans remain as rabid as usual.

66,045 attended their spring festivities in Lincoln.

Penn State — 68,000

Apr 15, 2023; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) pressures quarterback Beau Pribula (9) during the fourth quarter of the Blue White spring game at Beaver Stadium. The Blue team defeated the White team 10-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

68,000 people attending Penn State’s spring game isn’t a surprise, but it still ranks the Nittany Lions at second in the Big Ten.

Ohio State — 75,122

April 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) and defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) mix it up as quarterback Kyle McCord (6) looks for an open man during the first quarter of the Ohio State spring football game Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

As for that top spot in both the Big Ten and the nation, that’ll be the Buckeyes with a crowd of 75,122 attending their spring game at The Shoe.

