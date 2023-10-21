Where Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class ranks nationally following Antwann Hill Jr.’s commitment

It’s still early, but Colorado football’s 2025 recruiting class has gotten off to a very strong start.

On Saturday, the Buffaloes earned arguably their most impressive commitment so far in four-star Georgia quarterback Antwann Hill Jr., who became Colorado’s third 2025 pledge, joining four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. and three-star running back Jamarice Wilder.

However, because the 2025 early signing period is still over one year out, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have plenty of work ahead to ensure that Hill, Watkins and Wilder sign with the Buffs next winter.

Check out where Coach Prime’s 2025 class ranks nationally following Hill’s commitment, per 247Sports:

Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 3

Highest-rated: Four-star QB Michael Tollefson

Iowa

Syndication: HawkCentral

Total commits: 3

Highest-rated: Four-star OT Nick Brooks

UCF

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 3

Highest-rated: Four-star RB Taevion Swint

Colorado

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 3

Highest-rated: Four-star QB Antwann Hill Jr.

Miami

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 3

Highest-rated: Five-star DL Armondo Blount

Ohio State

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 3

Highest-rated: Four-star QB Tavien St. Clair

SMU

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Total commits: 4

Highest-rated: Four-star WR Daylon Singleton

Oregon

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 4

Highest-rated: Four-star WR Dallas Wilson

Penn State

Syndication: York Daily Record

Total commits: 5

Highest-rated: Four-star LB DJ McClary

LSU

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 5

Highest-rated: Five-star WR Dakorien Moore

Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Total commits: 5

Highest-rated: Four-star WR Jaden Nickens

Auburn

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Total commits: 5

Highest-rated: Four-star ATH Kendarius Reddick

Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 6

Highest-rated: Four-star TE James Flanigan

Alabama

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Total commits: 7

Highest-rated: Five-star WR Ryan Williams

Georgia

Syndication: Online Athens

Total commits: 8

Highest-rated: Five-star TE Elyiss Williams

