Where Colorado’s 2025 recruiting class ranks nationally following Antwann Hill Jr.’s commitment
It’s still early, but Colorado football’s 2025 recruiting class has gotten off to a very strong start.
On Saturday, the Buffaloes earned arguably their most impressive commitment so far in four-star Georgia quarterback Antwann Hill Jr., who became Colorado’s third 2025 pledge, joining four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. and three-star running back Jamarice Wilder.
However, because the 2025 early signing period is still over one year out, head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have plenty of work ahead to ensure that Hill, Watkins and Wilder sign with the Buffs next winter.
Check out where Coach Prime’s 2025 class ranks nationally following Hill’s commitment, per 247Sports:
Arizona State
Total commits: 3
Highest-rated: Four-star QB Michael Tollefson
Iowa
Total commits: 3
Highest-rated: Four-star OT Nick Brooks
UCF
Total commits: 3
Highest-rated: Four-star RB Taevion Swint
Colorado
Total commits: 3
Highest-rated: Four-star QB Antwann Hill Jr.
Miami
Total commits: 3
Highest-rated: Five-star DL Armondo Blount
Ohio State
Total commits: 3
Highest-rated: Four-star QB Tavien St. Clair
SMU
Total commits: 4
Highest-rated: Four-star WR Daylon Singleton
Oregon
Total commits: 4
Highest-rated: Four-star WR Dallas Wilson
Penn State
Total commits: 5
Highest-rated: Four-star LB DJ McClary
LSU
Total commits: 5
Highest-rated: Five-star WR Dakorien Moore
Oklahoma
Total commits: 5
Highest-rated: Four-star WR Jaden Nickens
Auburn
Total commits: 5
Highest-rated: Four-star ATH Kendarius Reddick
Notre Dame
Total commits: 6
Highest-rated: Four-star TE James Flanigan
Alabama
Total commits: 7
Highest-rated: Five-star WR Ryan Williams
Georgia
Total commits: 8
Highest-rated: Five-star TE Elyiss Williams