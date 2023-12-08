Where Colorado’s 2024 class ranks nationally in average player rating following Jordan Seaton’s commitment

Colorado’s 2024 recruiting class received a significant talented boost on Thursday when five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton shocked the college football world by announcing his commitment to the Buffs. With an impressive 247Sports Composite rating of .9940, Seaton is set to become the third highest-rated signee in CU football history.

Head coach Deion Sanders now has 10 class of 2024 commits, but that number could easily rise now that the Seaton domino has fallen in Colorado’s favor. Coach Prime and the Buffs currently have just under two weeks until the early signing period begins on Dec. 20.

See below where Colorado’s 2024 average talent rating ranks nationally, according to 247Sports:

Georgia (93.49)

Although Georgia’s College Football Playoff hopes were slashed, the Bulldogs should continue to be a legitimate national title contender in the years to come.

Ohio State’s 2024 class is led by No. 1 overall recruit Jeremiah Smith, a wide receiver from Florida.

Florida (92.41)

Florida failed to reach a bowl game this season, but the future appears bright in Gainesville with plenty of talent on its way.

The great Nick Saban has once again built one of the top recruiting classes in college football.

Auburn (92.01)

While Auburn’s class ranks No. 11 in terms of points, the Tigers own the fifth-highest average talent rating.

Florida State (91.97)

On the heels of an undefeated regular season, the Seminoles are soon set to sign an impressive 2024 class.

Pictured above is Ryan Wingo, a five-star wide receiver who chose Texas over Colorado and others.

Tennessee (91.70)

Boo Carter is another Colorado recruit who committed elsewhere, although some are putting the four-star safety on flip watch.

For more on Tennessee, follow Vols Wire

The Big Ten-bound Ducks have 19 four-star commits.

Notre Dame (91.33)

Four-star quarterback CJ Carr is arguably the biggest commit in Notre Dame’s 2024 class.

Clemson (91.22)

Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and the Tigers have five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco to look forward to next season.

South Carolina/USC (91.00)

USC was perhaps the most disappointing team in college football this season. Lincoln Riley’s Trojans will be looking to rebound next year with a strong incoming class.

Colorado (90.88)

Although small (10 current commits), Colorado’s 2024 class packs a punch with OL Jordan Seaton, DL Brandon Davis-Swain and athletes Kamron Mikell and Aaron Butler all on board.

