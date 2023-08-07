Where Colorado’s 2023 opponents rank in the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Unfortunately, Colorado did not receive a single vote in the 2023 preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. This was expected, though, as the new-look Buffs have been overlooked in essentially every other preseason ranking/poll in recent weeks.

Still, the Buffs’ schedule will provide head coach Deion Sanders plenty of opportunities to shock the college football world. Five of Colorado’s 2023 opponents were ranked in the coaches poll while another three received votes.

To give another reminder about the difficulty of CU’s schedule, the Buffs are one of only six teams with 11 Power Five opponents on their slate.

Take a look at how Colorado’s 2023 opponents fared in the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll:

TCU — No. 16

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

About eight months after their appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the Horned Frogs enter the new year at No. 16 due to their massive loss of talent this offseason.

Nebraska — 0 votes

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Like the Buffaloes with Coach Prime, Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule will have to prove themselves early in 2023.

Colorado State — 0 votes

Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams should be better this season, but they’ll also have to prove it.

Oregon — No. 15

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Heisman candidate Bo Nix is back and while the Ducks don’t appear as talented as USC or Washington, they should still finish near the top of the Pac-12.

USC — No. 6

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

With an improved defense to support Caleb Williams, USC is the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12.

Arizona State — 0 votes

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona State is in a rebuilding year with new head coach Kenny Dillingham working to change the Sun Devils’ culture.

Stanford — 0 votes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A 2-10 or 3-9 season appears likely for Stanford and first-year head coach Troy Taylor.

UCLA — 42 votes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Even during a transitional period at the quarterback position, the Bruins still received some considerable love in the coaches poll.

Oregon State — No. 18

Syndication: Statesman Journal

It hasn’t been an enjoyable week for Oregon State fans, but the Beavers should be one of the Pac-12’s toughest teams to beat this season.

Arizona — 2 votes

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Two years removed from a one-win 2021 season, the Wildcats received a pair of votes in the preseason poll.

Washington State — 4 votes

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars, who remain stuck in the dying Pac-12, might be the most overlooked team in the conference ahead of this season.

Utah — No. 14

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The back-to-back Pac-12 champs are looking to make it three straight before leaving for the Big 12 next summer.

