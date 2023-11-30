Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 14 on ESPN

No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama return to center stage during SEC championship weekend on ESPN's "College GameDay," the first time these two will meet on the historic pregame show since the Bulldogs' 2021 national championship win over the Crimson Tide.

ESPN's famed college football pregame show will be live from the Georgia World Congress Center, just minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Georgia and Alabama will battle it out for the SEC championship.

An undefeated season for the Bulldogs puts coach Kirby Smart and his team in prime position for a slot in the College Football Playoff — even with a loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Crimson Tide, however, must escape Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win over Georgia just to to keep its hopes of making the CFP alive.

The championship weekend meeting between Georgia and Alabama will mark the fourth time the two programs have met on the gridiron to battle it out for the SEC championship. They met in 2012, 2018, and 2021, with Alabama coming out on top in all three matchups. Now, quarterback Carson Beck and his Bulldogs will look to turn the tide as they search out increased momentum heading into the playoff.

Here's everything you need to know about "College GameDay" this week:

Where is ‘College GameDay’ location in Week 14?

Location : Atlanta

Time : 9 a.m. ET

Matchup: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Atlanta

Week 14 will mark the second time "College GameDay" has spotlighted the Bulldogs this season, the first coming during a Week 11 thumping of Ole Miss at the hands of Georgia in a 52-17 ballgame.

Championship weekend will also mark the third time the pregame show has broadcasted a Crimson Tide game this season, as the crew was witnesses to Alabama's Week 2 upset loss to the Texas Longhorns as well as the Week 10 victory over the LSU Tigers.

Georgia has been on "College GameDay" 36 times but hold a 17-18 record in those meetings. On the other hand, Alabama has the second-most appearances on the show behind Ohio State, and boasts a 36-20 record in those games. When the "College GameDay" crew is in town, the Crimson Tide typically throw its strongest punch.

This will also be the ninth SEC championship game covered by "College GameDay," and first since that 2021 meeting between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

‘College GameDay’ schedule on ESPN

Start time : 9 a.m. ET

Channel : ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

"College GameDay" will be in Atlanta for the SEC championship game between Georgia and Alabama. As it does every week, the program will air on ESPN. Streaming options for it include the ESPN app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Who is the celebrity guest picker for ‘College GameDay in Week 14?

A guest picker has yet to be announced and, as is typically the case, will be revealed in the days leading up to the matchup. For a game of such magnitude with a decorated history and so many notable alums from both sides, there will be plenty of enticing options.

