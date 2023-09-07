Where is 'College GameDay' this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 2 on ESPN

ESPN’s “College GameDay” crew is headed to Tuscaloosa for a battle between football superpowers No. 3 Alabama and No. 10 Texas on Saturday.

The second of a home-and-home series between future conference foes, the "GameDay" crew of Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and others will be on campus for the Crimson Tide and Longhorns’ Week 2 game.

Alabama is a 7-point favorite according to BetMGM, despite heading into the matchup with an inexperienced quarterback in redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, who made only his second career start last weekend in a 56-7 win over Middle Tennessee State. Milroe, who earned the start after competing with redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, scored five touchdowns in his season debut.

Texas returns third-year head coach and former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who led a 37-10 win over Rice in its opener. The Longhorns' offense is captained by second-year starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, a former five-star recruit who shined in last season’s 20-19 against the Crimson Tide before exiting with an injury in the first half.

MORE: Watch 'College GameDay' live with Fubo (free trial)

Here’s everything you need to know about “College GameDay” in Week 2, including time, date and location of Alabama and Texas’ much-anticipated bout.

Where is ‘College GameDay’ location in Week 2?

Location: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Time: 8 a.m. CT

This will be Alabama’s 55th appearance on “College Gameday,” and 17th in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide’s 55 appearances are "GameDay’s" second-most visits all time, behind only Ohio State's 56.

For Texas, this will mark its 21st all-time appearance on the show. Alabama holds a 35-19 all-time record in “College GameDay” games, with the Longhorns at 10-10.

Country music duo Dan + Shay will also perform live at the event.

‘College GameDay’ schedule on ESPN

Start time: 8 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, Fubo (free trial)

REQUIRED READING: Why Alabama football will need bullies or a magician against Texas Longhorns | Toppmeyer

The “GameDay” crew will set up at Denny Chimes on the opposite side of University Boulevard from Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. Spectrum viewers will be unable to watch it after the cable provider dropped several Disney-owned stations such as ESPN, ESPN2, the SEC Network and more on Aug. 31.

For Week 3, potential “GameDay” locations could be a former Big 12 matchup between No. 15 Kansas State and Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, or an in-state rivalry between No. 25 Colorado and Colorado State in Boulder, Colorado, along with a variety of SEC contests such as Tennessee-Florida and LSU-Mississippi State.

Week Game Location Guest picker Headgear Result 1 South Carolina vs. No. 20 UNC Charlotte, N.C. Darius Rucker Tar Heels UNC wins 31-7 2 No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 10 Texas Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBD TBD TBD

Who is the guest picker for 'College GameDay' in Week 2?

"College GameDay" has yet to announce its celebrity guest picker for Week 2.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Where is 'College Gameday' in Week 2?