Where will College Gameday be for Week 1 of College Football season?

The college football season has technically been underway since last weekend when Northwestern and Nebraska kicked the season off from Dublin, Ireland. However, the season is officially taking off for Week 1 as College Gameday is heading to Columbus, Ohio for Ohio State’s showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

College Gameday is a Saturday staple of all football households in the fall. There is just something about hearing Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso banter back and forth at 7 a.m. EDT that just screams football and happiness.

Week 1 this year consists of arguably the best opening day slate we have seen in a couple of years featuring UGA vs. Oregon, and Cincy vs. Arkansas among others. But, the marquee matchup of week one is Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Hopefully, Gameday is headed to Austin, TX for week two when the Crimson Tide takes on the Texas Longhorns.

GAMEDAY IN COLUMBUS❗ Just a couple of things we have in store 😏 pic.twitter.com/u8iYbT8jsv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire