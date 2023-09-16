Where is ‘College GameDay’ next week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 4 on ESPN

The worst-kept secret in college football is finally out: "College GameDay" is heading to South Bend in Week 4 for the potential top-10 matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and Co. haven't wanted for top-flight games in 2023, but the Sept. 23 meeting between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes represents two of college football's most historic programs. And there's certainly no lack of storylines between Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame team and Ryan Day's Ohio State.

Freeman, a former Buckeye linebacker, will look to avenge last year's season-opening loss to Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio. The team has an apparent upgrade at quarterback in Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman: He already has completed 48 of 64 passes (75 percent) for 731 and 10 touchdowns to no interceptions. How he competes against the Buckeyes' defense (and compares to Ohio State starter Kyle McCord) will go a long way in how the Fighting Irish fare.

Here's everything you need to know about "College GameDay" as it previews the Notre Dame-Ohio State game:

Where is 'College GameDay' location in Week 4?

Location: South Bend, Ind.

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Matchup: No. 4 Ohio State at No. 11 Notre Dame

The Sept. 23 meeting between Notre Dame and Ohio State will mark the 35th time the Fighting Irish host college football's premier preview show. The last time the Fighting Irish hosted was on Nov. 7 2020, when the fourth-ranked Irish upset No. 1 Clemson 47-40. (The Tigers were without Trevor Lawrence, instead going with backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei).

The Fighting Irish are 15-19 when among the featured teams, and 4-6 in their last 10 appearances. That record improves slightly when in South Bend: 6-4.

The Week 4 appearance by Ohio State is the Buckeyes' 57th all time, more than any other program and two more than second-place Alabama (55). The Big Ten program brings in an impressive 38-18 record to the meeting, as well as a 15-6 record in true road games.

Notre Dame is 0-2 all time against Ohio State on "College GameDay." The fourth-ranked Buckeyes won 29-16 over the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish in South Bend on Sept. 28, 1996. The teams next met in Columbus on Sept. 3, 2022, with No. 2 Ohio State beating No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10.

'College GameDay' schedule on ESPN

Start time: 9 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Channel: ESPN

"GameDay" will set up shop in South Bend for the potential top-10 meeting between the Fighting Irish and Buckeyes. The game will air on ESPN, with streaming options including the namesake app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

As for Week 5, "GameDay" has yet another glut of options from which to choose, none more enticing than the Pac-12 meeting No. 5 USC at No. 21 Colorado in Boulder. Otherwise, it could head to Auburn for the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry between the Tigers and top-ranked Georgia. Another option is Oxford, Mississippi, for the top-25 meeting between Ole Miss and LSU.

Week Matchup Location Guest picker Headgear 1 No. 20 UNC 31, South Carolina 17 Charlotte, N.C. Darius Rucker Tar Heels 2 No. 10 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 23 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Joe Namath Longhorns 3 Colorado State at No. 21 Colorado Boulder, Colo. The Rock Buffaloes 4 No. 4 Ohio State at No. 11 Notre Dame South Bend, Ind. TBD TBD

Who is the celebrity guest picker for 'College GameDay' in Week 4?

"GameDay" has not yet revealed who its celebrity guest picker will be in Week 4.

