Where is ‘College GameDay’ next week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

The final week of the college football regular season is typically a joyfully chaotic one, with no shortage of passionate, high-stakes rivalry games populating the schedule. Even among that group, though, one game this year stands that much taller. And now, it’s getting the “College GameDay” treatment.

ESPN’s famed college football program will air live next Saturday from Ann Arbor, Michigan for No. 3 Michigan's game vs. No. 2 Ohio State. The network announced the move on Saturday while broadcasting from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

The 126-year-old rivalry, known simply as “The Game,” is one of college football’s most storied and heated. This season, as it has been for the past two years, it comes with even higher stakes than cherished bragging rights. And Michigan will have to do it without Jim Harbaugh in tow as he serves the final of a three-game suspension.

The winner of the matchup, assuming it doesn’t stumble in the Big Ten championship game, will earn a berth in the College Football Playoff. For the loser, it will mean a prolonged and painful wait to see if a back door into the four-team field opens.

REQUIRED READING: College football schedule today: TV coverage, channels, scores for Week 12 Big Ten games

The Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day will look to avoid their third consecutive loss in the series, something they haven’t done since 1995-97.

Here's everything you need to know about "College GameDay" this week:

Where is ‘College GameDay’ location in Week 13?

Location : Ann Arbor, Michigan

Time : 9 a.m. ET

Matchup: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

Week 13 will mark the first time this season Michigan has hosted “College GameDay,” which hasn’t visited the university’s Ann Arbor campus since Nov. 27, 2021 — the last time the Wolverines welcomed Ohio State to Michigan Stadium.

Michigan has been a part of a game that hosted “College GameDay” 37 times, ranking it fifth among FBS programs. Ohio State has hosted the program the most times (23) and appeared on it the most (59).

In the 13 previous times they have hosted “College GameDay,” the Wolverines have gone 10-3. Ohio State has gone 40-18. This will be the ninth time "GameDay" visits "The Game." The Buckeyes hold a 5-3 advantage heading into the Nov. 25 meeting in Ann Arbor.

REQUIRED READING: Why was Chris Partridge fired? Michigan football dismisses linebackers coach amid scandal

‘College GameDay’ schedule on ESPN

Start time : 9 a.m. ET

Channel : ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

"College GameDay" will be in Ann Arbor for the showdown between Michigan and Ohio State, who are Nos. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in the US LBM Coaches Poll. As it does every week, the program will air on ESPN. Streaming options for it include the ESPN app and Fubo, the latter of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Week Matchup Location Guest picker Headgear 1 UNC 31, South Carolina 17 Charlotte, N.C. Darius Rucker Tar Heels 2 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Joe Namath Longhorns 3 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Boulder, Colo. The Rock Buffaloes 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 South Bend, Ind. Vince Vaughn Buckeyes 5 Notre Dame 21, Duke 14 Durham, N.C. Ken Jeong Irish 6 Oklahoma 34, Texas 30 Dallas Baker Mayfield Longhorns 7 Washington 36, Oregon 33 Seattle Joel McHale Huskies 8 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12 Columbus, Ohio C.J. Stroud Buckeyes 9 Oregon 35, Utah 6 Salt Lake City, Utah Steve Smith Sr. N/A 10 Alabama 42, LSU 28 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nate Bargatze Crimson Tide 11 Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17 Athens, Ga. Nolan Smith Bulldogs 12 James Madison vs. Appalachian State Harrisonburg, Va. PFT Commenter Dukes 12 Michigan vs. Ohio State Ann Arbor, Mich. To be announced To be announced

Who is the celebrity guest picker for ‘College GameDay in Week 13?

A guest picker has yet to be announced and, as is typically the case, will be revealed in the days leading up to the matchup. For a such a large university like Michigan with such a decorated history and so many notable alums, there will be plenty of enticing options.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Where is 'College GameDay' in Week 13?