Where is ‘College GameDay’ next week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 10 on ESPN

No. 8 Alabama is no stranger to ESPN's "College GameDay," which has traveled to the site of the biggest games in college football throughout the show's existence.

Oftentimes, the Crimson Tide finds itself in such matchups. Next week, it will yet again: Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and other members of ESPN's flagship college football program will travel to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's Week 10 rivalry contest against No. 15 LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

REQUIRED READING: Watch 'College GameDay' live with Fubo (free trial)

It's a game the Tide will need to win if it hopes to keep its national championship aspirations alive.

Coach Nick Saban's team will also look to avenge a 32-31 overtime loss last season to coach Brian Kelly's Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana: a game that effectively eliminated Alabama from College Football Playoff consideration. Despite the defeat in that one-point OT thriller, the Tide has won 10 of the previous 12 matchups between the SEC West powers, including four of the past five games in Tuscaloosa.

Here's everything you need to know about "College GameDay" next week:

REQUIRED READING: Does Alabama play today? College football schedule for Tide's next game after Week 9 bye

Where is 'College GameDay' location in Week 10?

Location : Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Time: 6:45 p.m. CT

Matchup: No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 15 LSU

This is Alabama's second appearance on "College GameDay" this season after its Week 2 game vs. No. 10 Texas on Sept. 23. (The Tide lost 34-24 against former offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns). Alabama appeared on "College GameDay" two times in 2022, with both appearances coming on the road — at Texas and at Tennessee. The Tide went 1-1 in those contests. Saturday's appearance will be Alabama's 56th all time. The Tide is 35-20 on "College GameDay" heading into the game.

The Week 10 appearance, LSU's first in 2023, will be the Tigers' 34th all time. They enter the game 21-12 in their previous "GameDay" appearances.

The Tide has an 8-3 advantage over LSU on "GameDay."

'College GameDay' schedule on ESPN

Start time: 8 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

"GameDay" will set up in Tuscaloosa for the top-15 meeting between the Tide and the Tigers, a game that often determines who represents the SEC West in the conference championship game. The game will air on CBS at 6:45 p.m. CT. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

REQUIRED READING: Alabama's Nick Saban says SEC championship is essentially a College Football Playoff game

Week Matchup Location Guest picker Headgear 1 UNC 31, South Carolina 17 Charlotte, N.C. Darius Rucker Tar Heels 2 Texas 34, Alabama 23 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Joe Namath Longhorns 3 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Boulder, Colo. The Rock Buffaloes 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 South Bend, Ind. Vince Vaughn Buckeyes 5 Notre Dame 21, Duke 14 Durham, N.C. Ken Jeong Irish 6 Oklahoma 34, Texas 30 Dallas Baker Mayfield Longhorns 7 Washington 36, Oregon 33 Seattle Joel McHale Huskies 8 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12 Columbus, Ohio C.J. Stroud Buckeyes 9 Utah vs. Oregon Salt Lake City, Utah Steve Smith Sr. N/A 10 Alabama vs. LSU Tuscaloosa, Ala. TBD TBD

Who is the celebrity guest picker for 'College GameDay' in Week 10?

A guest picker for Alabama vs. LSU has yet to be announced, but given the number of former Tide players in the NFL and notable figures connected to the program and state, ESPN will have no shortage of options.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Where is 'College GameDay' in Week 10?