Where is ‘College GameDay’ next week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 8 on ESPN

No. 3 Ohio State won't just be hosting "Big Noon Kickoff" in Week 8 before its matchup with No. 5 Penn State. "College GameDay" will also be in town for the Big Ten East clash.

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and the whole "GameDay" crew always find their way to the biggest Buckeye games of the year. And next Saturday's contest against the Nittany Lions is the biggest game yet for Ryan Day's squad, which is looking to make the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive year.

Kyle McCord and Ohio State meet Drew Allar and a Penn State defense that has looked dominant in the early part of the season. The Nittany Lions are looking to capture their biggest win since their 2016 victory over Ohio State that brought them to the Big Ten championship game.

Here's everything you need to know about "College GameDay" next week:

Where is 'College GameDay' location in Week 8?

Location : Columbus, Ohio

Time: 9 a.m. ET

Matchup: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Penn State

This is Ohio State's second appearance on "College GameDay" this season after their Week 4 game at No. 9 Notre Dame on Sept. 23. (The Buckeyes won on a what essentially was a walk-off Chip Trayanum touchdown, 17-14). The Buckeyes appeared on "College GameDay" three times in 2022, hosting twice and going 1-1. Ohio State has the most "College GameDay" appearances all time of any team with 58, and they are 39-18 on "College GameDay" all-time.

The Week 8 appearance, Penn State's first in 2023, will be the Nittany Lions' 25th all time. They enter the game 10-14 in their previous "GameDay" appearances.

'College GameDay' schedule on ESPN

Start time: 9 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Channel: ESPN

"GameDay" will set up in Columbus for the top-10 meeting between the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes. The game will air on Fox at noon. Streaming options for the game include the Fox Sports app and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Week Matchup Location Guest picker Headgear 1 UNC 31, South Carolina 17 Charlotte, N.C. Darius Rucker Tar Heels 2 Texas 34, Alabama 23 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Joe Namath Longhorns 3 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Boulder, Colo. The Rock Buffaloes 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 South Bend, Ind. Vince Vaughn Buckeyes 5 Notre Dame 21, Duke 14 Durham, N.C. Ken Jeong Irish 6 Oklahoma 34, Texas 30 Dallas Baker Mayfield Longhorns 7 Washington 36, Oregon 33 Seattle Joel McHale Huskies 8 Ohio State vs. Penn State Columbus, Ohio TBD TBD

Who is the celebrity guest picker for 'College GameDay' in Week 8?

"GameDay" has yet to announce who its celebrity guest picker will be for the Week 8 meeting between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions.

