Where is ‘College GameDay’ next week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 11 on ESPN

ESPN's "College GameDay" is headed to Athens.

For the second straight week, the ESPN crew will set up shop in SEC country. This time, it will be for No. 1 Georgia football's (9-0, 6-0 SEC) Week 11 matchup with No. 10 Ole Miss (8-1, 5-1) at Sanford Stadium.

The Bulldogs defeated No. 14 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) 30-21 in the first of three straight ranked opponents. Quarterback Carson Beck's 254 passing yards and two touchdowns extended their nation-leading win streak to 26 games. Meanwhile, the Rebels (who narrowly defeated Texas A&M 38-35 on Saturday), have won five consecutive games since their 24-10 loss to Alabama on Sept. 23.

With a win, the Bulldogs would punch their ticket to the SEC Championship for the third consecutive season. Ole Miss remains in contention for the SEC championship and, potentially, the College Football Playoff. But the Rebels don't control their destiny in the former.

Here's everything you need to know about "College GameDay" next week:

Where is 'College GameDay location in Week 11?

Location: Athens, Georgia

Time: To be announced

Matchup: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss

This is both Georgia and Ole Miss' first appearance on "College GameDay" this season. The matchup will also be the first between Kirby Smart and Lane Kiffin as head coaches, as their paths briefly converged at Alabama in the mid-2010s: They were the defensive and offensive coordinator, respectively, at Alabama from 2014-15.

This will be Georgia's 35th all-time appearance on the show, having gone 16-18 in its previous 34 appearances. The Bulldogs were featured twice in last season's College Football Playoff, winning botgh; prior to that, Georgia's last appearance was a 27-13 home victory over Tennessee on Nov. 5, 2022.

Saturday's game marks Ole Miss' fifth appearance, with the Rebels going 3-1 prior. Their last appearance was a 29-19 win vs. Texas A&M on Nov. 13, 2021.

'College GameDay' schedule on ESPN

Set time: 9 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

"College GameDay" will air starting at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday on ESPN. "GameDay" can be streamed on the ESPN app or accessed with Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Week Matchup Location Guest picker Headgear 1 UNC 31, South Carolina 17 Charlotte, N.C. Darius Rucker Tar Heels 2 Texas 34, Alabama 23 Tuscaloosa, Ala. Joe Namath Longhorns 3 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 (2OT) Boulder, Colo. The Rock Buffaloes 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 South Bend, Ind. Vince Vaughn Buckeyes 5 Notre Dame 21, Duke 14 Durham, N.C. Ken Jeong Irish 6 Oklahoma 34, Texas 30 Dallas Baker Mayfield Longhorns 7 Washington 36, Oregon 33 Seattle Joel McHale Huskies 8 Ohio State 20, Penn State 12 Columbus, Ohio C.J. Stroud Buckeyes 9 Oregon 35, Utah 6 Salt Lake City, Utah Steve Smith Sr. N/A 10 Alabama vs. LSU Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nate Bargatze Crimson Tide 11 Georgia vs. Ole Miss Athens, Ga. To be announced To be announced

Who is the celebrity guest picker for 'College GameDay' in Week 11?

The celebrity guest picker for "College GameDay" in Week 11 has yet to be announced.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Where is 'College GameDay' in Week 11?