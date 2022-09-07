Where college analyst ranks Hubert Davis as a recruiter

Hubert Davis has proven he can be a successful coach on the college level after just one season. He took the Tar Heels to the national championship game after a rocky month of February. And going into this year, the Tar Heels are considered one of the favorites to cut down the nets next April.

But where does Davis rank in terms of recruiting? Another crucial aspect to being a coach in the college game?

Davis was able to keep UNC’s recruits in Roy Williams’ final year for the 2021 class and in the 2022 class, he welcomes in a Top 20 class that he helped put together. It’s hard using this sample size to rank Davis especially when he has just one commit in 2023. But Field of 68 reporter Jeff Goodman put out his ranking of the top recruiters in the game.

And just missing out on the Top 15 is Davis who checks in at No. 16:

Top College Basketball Recruiters: No. 5 through 20. pic.twitter.com/sbPivG5BPj — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 1, 2022

Davis is behind guys like Bruce Pearl (No. 12), Nate Oats (No. 11), Jon Scheyer (No. 10), and Juwan Howard (No. 7). Now, a No. 16 ranking might seem low for Davis but seeing that he’s only been in charge just over a year, it’s not that bad at all.

I do have to wonder what the ranking would be if he was able to keep G.G. Jackson instead of him going to South Carolina. But even then, it feels like Davis is on the right track to building something special here and his ranking should continue to go up as the years go on.

