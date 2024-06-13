Where will Coleman Hawkins go? 3 possible college basketball homes for the former Illini

Coleman Hawkins will be making a college basketball decision very soon.

The 6-foot-10 forward, who graduated from Illinois following a four-year playing career, will use his fifth year of eligibility outside of Champaign. He withdrew from the NBA draft late last month and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The all-Big Ten Conference player is coming off a senior season where he averaged 12.1 points a game and a team-best 6.1 rebounds, while putting up team-highs in average steals (1.5) and blocks (1.1).

Here is a breakdown of the teams most likely to land Hawkins.

Kansas State

Hawkins visited Manhattan, Kansas, this past weekend. According to the Champaign News-Gazette, KSU has picked up a pair of transfers, getting Ugonna Onyenso (Kentucky), Baye Fall (Arkansas) and Achor Achor (Samford). The 6-foot-9 forward Achor provides a "potential downside" for Hawkins. Last season, Achor averaged 16.1 points and 6.1 rebounds and shot 43.5 percent from 3-point land.

LSU

This weekend Hawkins will be down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, touring the Southeastern Conference school. The Tigers have already added three guards from the transfer portal in Cam Carter (Kansas State), Dji Bailey (Richmond) and Jordan Sears (UT Martin). Hawkins might be a perfect fit for LSU, which boasts frontcourt mates Jalen Reed and Daimion Collins, but neither of them can shoot the 3-pointer.

SMU

A third visit for Hawkins to SMU, which is the newest member of the ACC, is also reportedly happening. Andy Enfield, who will be in his first season after leaving USC, has added a pair of centers in the transfer portal — Yohan Traore (UC Santa Barbara, Auburn) and Jerrell Colbert (Kansas State/LSU). However, Enfield has welcomed in wings Matt Cross (UMass/Miami) and Tibet Gorener (San Jose State/Arizona).

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: College basketball transfer portal: Coleman Hawkins decides between Kansas State, LSU and SMU