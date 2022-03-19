Where the Cleveland Browns will pick in the 2022 NFL Draft
With the Browns' successful bid to trade for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, they are sending picks in this year's draft and future drafts to the Houston Texans.
The Browns agreed Friday to send three first-round picks (one in each of the next three drafts), a 2023 third-round selection and a 2024 fourth-round choice to the Texans for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick.
The Browns have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including three of the first 100 selections. They sent the 13th overall pick in the April 28-30 to the Texans.
The Browns are expected to get some more picks by trading quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Baker Mayfield on way out: Baker Mayfield asks for trade
Deshaun Watson trade: Deshaun Watson changes mind, will join Browns in trade from Texans
On Tuesday the NFL announced compensatory picks, making the draft order official. The Browns received an extra third-round pick — No. 99 overall — after the Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager.
From that hire Browns will also receive an extra third-round pick in 2023 as part of the NFL's resolution that says teams that have a minority coach or executive become a head coach or general manager elsewhere will receive third-round compensatory picks in two consecutive years.
Browns trade news: Cleveland agrees to swap Mack Wilson for Chase Winovich in trade with Patriots
Takes on the Deshaun Watson trade: Browns the epitome of hypocrisy with pursuit of Texans quarterback
What draft picks do the Browns have?
As of Friday, the Browns had the following nine selections in the April 28-30 NFL Draft:
2nd round, 44th overall
3rd round, 78th overall
3rd round, 99th overall
4th round, 107th overall from Detroit
4th round, 118th overall
5th round, 155th overall
6th round, 193rd overall
7th round, 223rd overall from Detroit
The 2022 NFL Draft first-round order
Here is the draft order for the first round.
Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)
Detroit Lions (3-13-1)
Houston Texans (4-13)
New York Jets (4-13)
New York Giants (4-13)
Carolina Panthers (5-12)
New York Giants (via Chicago) (6-11)
Atlanta Falcons (7-10)
Seattle Seahawks (via Denver) (7-10)
New York Jets (7-10)
Washington Commanders (7-10)
Minnesota Vikings (8-9)
Houston Texans via Cleveland (8-9)
Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami) (9-8)
Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis) (9-8)
Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
New Orleans Saints (9-8)
Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)
Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)
New England Patriots (10-7)
Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)
Arizona Cardinals (11-6)
Dallas Cowboys (12-5)
Buffalo Bills (11-6)
Tennessee Titans (12-5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)
Green Bay Packers (13-4)
Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco) (10-7)
Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)
Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
Detroit Lions (via L.A. Rams) (12-5)
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What are the Cleveland Browns pick in 2022 NFL Draft?