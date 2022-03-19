Where the Cleveland Browns will pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

With the Browns' successful bid to trade for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson, they are sending picks in this year's draft and future drafts to the Houston Texans.

The Browns agreed Friday to send three first-round picks (one in each of the next three drafts), a 2023 third-round selection and a 2024 fourth-round choice to the Texans for Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The Browns have eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, including three of the first 100 selections. They sent the 13th overall pick in the April 28-30 to the Texans.

The Browns are expected to get some more picks by trading quarterback Baker Mayfield.

On Tuesday the NFL announced compensatory picks, making the draft order official. The Browns received an extra third-round pick — No. 99 overall — after the Minnesota Vikings hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their general manager.

From that hire Browns will also receive an extra third-round pick in 2023 as part of the NFL's resolution that says teams that have a minority coach or executive become a head coach or general manager elsewhere will receive third-round compensatory picks in two consecutive years.

What draft picks do the Browns have?

As of Friday, the Browns had the following nine selections in the April 28-30 NFL Draft:

2nd round, 44th overall

3rd round, 78th overall

3rd round, 99th overall

4th round, 107th overall from Detroit

4th round, 118th overall

5th round, 155th overall

6th round, 193rd overall

7th round, 223rd overall from Detroit

The 2022 NFL Draft first-round order

Here is the draft order for the first round.

