Where Clemson vs. Georgia ranks in 247Sports’ Top 10 must-watch non-conference games of 2024

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers kick off their 2024 season with a big game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, facing the likely No. 1 team, the Georgia Bulldogs.

It’s a thrilling start to the season, with Clemson entering as the underdog. The Tigers often thrive in this role, making it a prime opportunity to make a statement and regain momentum. A win here could set the tone for the entire season and boost team confidence.

Georgia also faces significant pressure, making this matchup crucial for both teams in 2024. According to 247Sports, it’s one of the top 5 non-conference games of the season. Fans are eagerly anticipating this showdown, and it promises to be an exciting start to the year.

Early lines for this seismic ACC-SEC matchup indicate the Bulldogs are double-digit favorites, which is exactly the A1 bulletin board material Dabo Swinney and the Tigers needed for their locker room. These two opened the 2021 season in Charlotte and the only touchdown was an interception return by Georgia that swung the contest’s momentum. The two programs battle for the same players annually on the recruiting trail and will use this game as a springboard of sorts into the rest of the season as a national championship contender.

Clemson needs to come out swinging in 2024 and there’s no better opportunity than a game against the likely No. 1 team in the country. The Tigers are underdogs, but that’s a position they’ve thrived in during the Dabo Swinney era.

The 2024 season opens with big opportunities for the Tigers.

