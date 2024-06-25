Where Clemson and USC football ranked in EA Sports’ ‘toughest places to play’

No more is debating about the best environment in college football a fruitless argument that gets you nowhere.

It finally has some tangible use even if the debate will rage on.

Because now, when folks play the long-awaited EA Sports College Football 25 video game (available on July 19), homefield advantage will have an affect on the game. The crazier the crowd, the tougher the test.

“Audio and in-game modifiers such as blurred routes, incorrect play art,” EA wrote, “confidence and composure affects, and screen shaking are some of the immersive impacts away teams and players will be forced to contend with.”

The only trouble was EA had to to actually rank the home-field advantages.

On Tuesday, the company dropped its list of the Top 25 toughest places to play, the opposing crowds that will make the game harder, more confusing and which might have a real impact on the fake game.

The top spot went to Texas A&M (Kyle Field), followed by Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Georgia to round out the top five.

Clemson’s Memorial Stadium came in at No. 13 — which Tiger fans likely won’t be happy with save for the fact that their two spots ahead of their rival. South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium was rated as the 15th toughest place to play in college football (9th in the SEC).

You may be wondering: Who the heck made this list?

EA said its development team “worked to compile a list of the Top 25 Toughest Places to Play, factoring in historical stats such as home winning %, home game attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige, and more.”

That answer is vague enough to raise some questions ... which Clemson has already began asking.

Not even two minutes after the announcement broke, the Clemson football account on X posted the list of the top home winning percentages since 2014 — when the last EA Sports College Football game was released. Unsurprisingly, Alabama (72-3) was atop the list with 96% home victories. But at No. 2 was Clemson, which has won almost 95% of its games at Memorial Stadium since 2014.

The debate will surely continue, but EA has spoken for now: Memorial Stadium is a tougher place to play than WIlliams-Brice Stadium.

Kicking off #CFB25 Rankings Week with the Toughest Places to Play



Are we making friends yet?



Top 25 | : https://t.co/QJRUvTib0f pic.twitter.com/ZnWbdmJGbI — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 25, 2024