Where Clemson stands in this way-too-early prediction for the 2024 12-team College Football Playoff

College football is in the offseason, with teams adding new talent through recruiting and the transfer portal as they prepare for their upcoming 2024 seasons.

This Clemson Tigers team has talent and a top-tier coaching staff, with aspirations to make their long-awaited return to the College Football Playoff. To do so, Clemson will need to be excellent in 2024. That form of excellence can come in two ways: an ACC Championship win that locks them into the playoffs or an at-large bid as one of the top teams in the country.

There are now more opportunities for these college football teams as the playoffs are expanding to 12 teams. This adds a lot more possibilities and avenues for Clemson to return to the playoffs.

Yardbarker recently released their way-too-early predictions for the 2024 12-team College Football Playoff. Clemson earned the No.3 seed as their ACC champions.

Clemson has lost at least three games in three consecutive seasons, and 2023’s 9-4 finish snapped a string of 12 consecutive years with at least 10 victories. The Tigers have not been part of the CFP since the 2019 campaign, but the ACC has no true favorite in 2024. So, why not the Tigers? They just might be the most title-ready member at the moment. Now, Clemson needs Cade Klubnik to blossom into one of the country’s top quarterbacks after he completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,844 yards with 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season. A dependable supporting cast at the skill positions would also help. That said, Clemson’s defense should remain among the best in the nation.

The key is Clemson’s offense in 2024. I have no doubts that the Tigers’ defense will once again be as good as they come, but development on the offensive side of the ball is crucial.

If we see an improved Cade Klubnik in 2024, everything could fall into place beautifully.

