Where Clemson stands in 247Sports final March Madness bracket update

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team’s ACC Tournament run ended early. They lost to eventual winner NC State in the second round.

The Tigers will find out their fate for the 2024 NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening. Predictions are being made left and right about how this bracket will turn out. One of the latest bracket updates comes from 247Sports, which has Clemson ranked as a No. 8 seed.

Who would this match them up against? The Dayton Flyers. This would be an interesting matchup, with the Flyers sitting at 24-7 as one of the best teams in the Atlantic 10. Like the Tigers, They had a disappointing early exit from their conference tournament.

Clemson would and should be happy with an 8 seed, but as we all know, this is just a prediction.

