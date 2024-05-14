Where Clemson softball ranks in coaches poll entering NCAA Tournament

The Clemson Tigers will enter the 2024 NCAA Softball Tournament ranked in the Top 25.

Coach John Rittman’s team is No. 23 in the USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll after the conclusion of conference tournaments over the weekend. It’s the same spot the Tigers landed a week ago before being eliminated in the ACC Tournament by Duke in 10 innings on Friday.

Clemson is 34-17 overall entering the field of 64 that will compete for a berth in the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

First up for the Tigers in the postseason is a trip to Alabama for the four-team, double-elimination Tuscaloosa Regional. Clemson will open the regional on Friday against Southeastern Louisiana (45-13). First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT. The game can be seen on ACC Network.

Joining Clemson in the Tuscaloosa Regional are the host site Crimson Tide (33-17) and USC Upstate (30-21).

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional would advance to the best-of-three Knoxville Super Regional to face Tennessee, should the Volunteers win their regional. Tennessee earned the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas (47-7) is the No. 1 overall national seed in addition to being ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll for the sixth consecutive week as tournament play gets set to begin.

