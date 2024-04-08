Here’s where Clemson ranks in new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

Clemson remained at No. 2 in the new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, released Monday, April 8.

The Tigers improved to 28-3 overall and went 4-0 last week after a three-game series sweep of Notre Dame in conference play on Sunday.

Coach Erik Bakich’s team also stayed at No. 2 in the new Top 25 rankings for both D1Baseball and Baseball America.

Arkansas (27-3) remained at No. 1 after sweeping Ole Miss in a three-game series over the weekend. It’s the fifth consecutive week that the Razorbacks have been No. 1 in the coaches poll.

The top five remained the same as last week. Texas A&M (28-4) stayed at No. 3, with Tennessee (26-6) at No. 4 and Oregon State (26-4) at No. 5.

Other highly-ranked ACC schools in this week’s coaches poll are No. 7 Duke, No. 9 Florida State, and No. 10 Virginia.

North Carolina fell five spots to No. 12. Wake Forest (No. 15) and Virginia Tech (No. 16) also placed in the Top 25.

Clemson is scheduled to face SC Upstate in midweek action Tuesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium before hosting NC State over the weekend.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire