Where Clemson ranks in the Top 5 winningest college football teams of the last decade

Clemson football’s legacy of success, notably under Coach Dabo Swinney’s guidance, has been historic.

As a founding member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson has etched its name in college football history with national championships in 1981, 2016, and 2018. Swinney’s leadership has propelled the program to unprecedented heights, solidifying Clemson’s status as a perennial contender on the national stage. Swinney has transformed Clemson into a powerhouse program revered across the collegiate sports landscape through his unwavering vision and commitment to excellence but in his one way of doing it.

Sportskeeda recently ranked the Top 5 winningest college football teams of the last decade, with Clemson ranking No. 3 on the list.

The Clemson Tigers have found tremendous success over the last decade under head coach Dabo Swinney. Swinney turned the program around since taking over for Tommy Bowden midway through the 2008 season. The Tigers are 129-22 over the last decade and have won two national championships (2016 and 2018). Clemson hasn’t had any Heisman Trophy winners but has produced many NFL draft picks over the last 10 years, including Deshaun Watson, Hunter Renfroe, Trevor Lawrence, DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Dexter Lawrence, and Christian Wilkins.

Considering Swinney’s excellent resume with two National Championships wins, both coming against Nick Saban and Alabama, along with his eight ACC Championships, it’s no surprise that Clemson’s win percentage over the past decade would be this high.

Even with their recent struggles, the Tigers win games at an incredibly high rate. Over the past decade, Clemson has been arguably the best college football program in the country.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire