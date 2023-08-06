Where Clemson ranks in the NCAA’s early preseason top 25 for the 2023 season

We are getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 college football season, and the Clemson football program has had a wide range of opinions on how they will look in the upcoming season.

Some have the Tigers as a top ten team who will compete for a college football playoff spot, while others see the Tigers outside the top ten looking in as they need to put all the pieces together to compete with a Florida State team that has received tremendous hype.

NCAA.com recently released an early preseason top 25, with writer Wayne Staats having Clemson ranked No.14, one of the lowest we’ve seen. Here is what he had to say about Swinney and the Tigers.

Clemson got back to being ACC champs again but a late-season loss to rival South Carolina ended any CFP dreams. Cade Klubnik is the guy at quarterback, though RB Will Shipley is going to be rather busy in 2023. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will star on defense.

Fourteen is low, and the Tigers should rank higher in the first polls that release. Staats has Florida State in the top ten, up at No.7.

Good motivation for Clemson; they will be better than this ranking in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire