Where Clemson ranks in the final USA TODAY Sports US LBM Coaches Poll of the season

Alex Turri
·2 min read

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team have appeared on the season’s final USA TODAY Sports US LBM Coaches Poll.

Clemson ended their season with a wild 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky, with the game being praised as one of the best of the 2023-24 bowl season. Finishing the season with a 9-4 overall record but 4-4 in the ACC, the Tigers had a solid season but not the one many had hoped for.

Even so, the Tigers’ performance this season was enough to land them on the final Coaches Poll as Clemson ends their season as the No. 20 team in the country. Below is a full look at the final US LBM Coaches Poll rankings of this exciting season.

Rank

Team

Record

PTS

1st

Prev

Chg

Hi/Lo

1

Michigan

15-0

1575

63

1

1/3

2

Washington

14-1

1507

0

2

2/11

3

Georgia

13-1

1389

0

6

+3

1/6

4

Texas

12-2

1382

0

4

4/12

5

Alabama

12-2

1356

0

4

-1

3/12

6

Florida State

13-1

1218

0

3

-3

3/8

7

Oregon

12-2

1213

0

8

+1

5/15

8

Missouri

11-2

1143

0

9

+1

8/NR

9

Ole Miss

11-2

1082

0

11

+2

9/22

10

Ohio State

11-2

1014

0

7

-3

2/10

11

Arizona

10-3

898

0

14

+3

11/NR

12

LSU

10-3

890

0

13

+1

5/23

13

Penn State

10-3

811

0

10

-3

5/13

14

Notre Dame

10-3

772

0

16

+2

9/22

15

Oklahoma

10-3

691

0

12

-3

6/19

16

Oklahoma State

10-4

575

0

21

+5

16/NR

17

Tennessee

9-4

529

0

23

+6

9/23

18

Louisville

10-4

460

0

15

-3

9/NR

19

Kansas State

9-4

386

0

NR

+9

15/NR

20

Clemson

9-4

334

0

NR

+6

9/NR

21

North Carolina State

9-4

271

0

18

-3

18/NR

22

Iowa

10-4

249

0

17

-5

17/NR

23

Kansas

9-4

158

0

NR

+7

18/NR

24

SMU

11-3

119

0

19

-5

19/NR

25

West Virginia

9-4

117

0

NR

+6

25/NR

SCHOOLS DROPPED OUT

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1;

