Where Clemson ranks in the final USA TODAY Sports US LBM Coaches Poll of the season
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team have appeared on the season’s final USA TODAY Sports US LBM Coaches Poll.
Clemson ended their season with a wild 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky, with the game being praised as one of the best of the 2023-24 bowl season. Finishing the season with a 9-4 overall record but 4-4 in the ACC, the Tigers had a solid season but not the one many had hoped for.
Even so, the Tigers’ performance this season was enough to land them on the final Coaches Poll as Clemson ends their season as the No. 20 team in the country. Below is a full look at the final US LBM Coaches Poll rankings of this exciting season.
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
15-0
1575
63
1
–
1/3
2
14-1
1507
0
2
–
2/11
3
Georgia
13-1
1389
0
6
+3
1/6
4
12-2
1382
0
4
–
4/12
5
12-2
1356
0
4
-1
3/12
6
Florida State
13-1
1218
0
3
-3
3/8
7
12-2
1213
0
8
+1
5/15
8
11-2
1143
0
9
+1
8/NR
9
11-2
1082
0
11
+2
9/22
10
11-2
1014
0
7
-3
2/10
11
10-3
898
0
14
+3
11/NR
12
10-3
890
0
13
+1
5/23
13
10-3
811
0
10
-3
5/13
14
Notre Dame
10-3
772
0
16
+2
9/22
15
10-3
691
0
12
-3
6/19
16
Oklahoma State
10-4
575
0
21
+5
16/NR
17
9-4
529
0
23
+6
9/23
18
10-4
460
0
15
-3
9/NR
19
Kansas State
9-4
386
0
NR
+9
15/NR
20
Clemson
9-4
334
0
NR
+6
9/NR
21
9-4
271
0
18
-3
18/NR
22
10-4
249
0
17
-5
17/NR
23
Kansas
9-4
158
0
NR
+7
18/NR
24
SMU
11-3
119
0
19
-5
19/NR
25
9-4
117
0
NR
+6
25/NR
SCHOOLS DROPPED OUT
No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES
Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1;