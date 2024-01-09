Where Clemson ranks in the final USA TODAY Sports US LBM Coaches Poll of the season

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team have appeared on the season’s final USA TODAY Sports US LBM Coaches Poll.

Clemson ended their season with a wild 38-35 Gator Bowl win over Kentucky, with the game being praised as one of the best of the 2023-24 bowl season. Finishing the season with a 9-4 overall record but 4-4 in the ACC, the Tigers had a solid season but not the one many had hoped for.

Even so, the Tigers’ performance this season was enough to land them on the final Coaches Poll as Clemson ends their season as the No. 20 team in the country. Below is a full look at the final US LBM Coaches Poll rankings of this exciting season.

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Michigan 15-0 1575 63 1 – 1/3 2 Washington 14-1 1507 0 2 – 2/11 3 Georgia 13-1 1389 0 6 +3 1/6 4 Texas 12-2 1382 0 4 – 4/12 5 Alabama 12-2 1356 0 4 -1 3/12 6 Florida State 13-1 1218 0 3 -3 3/8 7 Oregon 12-2 1213 0 8 +1 5/15 8 Missouri 11-2 1143 0 9 +1 8/NR 9 Ole Miss 11-2 1082 0 11 +2 9/22 10 Ohio State 11-2 1014 0 7 -3 2/10 11 Arizona 10-3 898 0 14 +3 11/NR 12 LSU 10-3 890 0 13 +1 5/23 13 Penn State 10-3 811 0 10 -3 5/13 14 Notre Dame 10-3 772 0 16 +2 9/22 15 Oklahoma 10-3 691 0 12 -3 6/19 16 Oklahoma State 10-4 575 0 21 +5 16/NR 17 Tennessee 9-4 529 0 23 +6 9/23 18 Louisville 10-4 460 0 15 -3 9/NR 19 Kansas State 9-4 386 0 NR +9 15/NR 20 Clemson 9-4 334 0 NR +6 9/NR 21 North Carolina State 9-4 271 0 18 -3 18/NR 22 Iowa 10-4 249 0 17 -5 17/NR 23 Kansas 9-4 158 0 NR +7 18/NR 24 SMU 11-3 119 0 19 -5 19/NR 25 West Virginia 9-4 117 0 NR +6 25/NR

SCHOOLS DROPPED OUT

No. 20 Liberty; No. 22 Oregon State; No. 24 Tulane; No. 25 James Madison;

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES

Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1;

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire