Where Clemson ranks in the final AP Top 25 rankings of the season

Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s football team had a pretty decent 2023, but both the Tigers and their fans were aiming for something greater.

Ending the season with a thrilling 38-35 win in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky is an awesome way to wrap things up. However, with an overall record of 9-4, including 4-4 in the ACC, it has left some with a bit of a letdown. Now that the 2023 season is in the books, everyone is shifting their focus to what Clemson could bring to the table in the upcoming 2024 season.

The final AP Poll of the season has been released, with the Tigers landing at No. 20. Here is a full look at the final AP Top 25 rankings of the season.

1. Michigan (61 1st votes)

2. Washington

3. Texas

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

T-6. Oregon

T-6. Florida State

8. Missouri

9. Ole Miss

10. Ohio State

11. Arizona

12. LSU

13. Penn State

14. Notre Dame

15. Oklahoma

16. Oklahoma State

17. Tennessee

18. Kansas State

19. Louisville

20. Clemson

21. NC State

22. SMU

23. Kansas

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Oregon St. 96, West Virginia 90, Tulane 76, James Madison 52, Southern Cal 35, Memphis 32, Utah 14, Troy 10, Air Force 8, Toledo 7, Duke 6, Kentucky 4, UCLA 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, UTSA 3, Wyoming 2, Northwestern 2, Ohio 1.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire