Where Clemson ranks in ESPN’s FPI rankings for 2024 season

As the start of June gears college football programs towards more recruiting, it also brings us one step closer to Week 0 and the start of the 2024 college football season.

For the past few seasons, we’ve gone into each year saying that it is a crucial year for the Clemson football program, and I don’t see this year being any different. Expectations are high, but for the first time in a while, expectations for many are low. The Tigers are in a weird place, but their ceiling this season is a lot higher than I see them getting credit for.

With the season approaching, ESPN recently released their FPI rankings for the 2024 season, with the Tigers squeaking into the Top 15 at No. 15. With an FPI of 12.2, this is not a place we are accustomed to seeing Clemson. While they have been more down lately, at the start of each season, the Tigers typically start the season with a much higher FPI.

This isn’t a big deal; it’s just interesting to see. Swinney has a huge opportunity this year to show why he’s one of the best coaches in the sport.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire