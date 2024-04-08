Where Clemson ranks in new D1Baseball, Baseball America rankings

Clemson stayed at No. 2 in the new Top 25 rankings from both D1Baseball and Baseball America, released Monday, April 8.

The Tigers enter the week at 28-3 overall following a three-game sweep of Notre Dame in ACC play to complete a 4-0 week.

The top five in D1Baseball’s rankings remained the same, with Arkansas (27-3) holding at No. 1 following its three-game series sweep of Ole Miss over the weekend. Texas A&M stayed at No. 3, with Tennessee at No. 4 and Oregon State at No. 5.

Clemson also stayed at No. 2 in Baseball America’s new Top 25 rankings. In BA’s rankings, the top four teams all remained the same as D1Baseball’s top four teams. Vanderbilt (25-7) took the No. 5 spot in Baseball America’s rankings.

Monday marked the fifth consecutive week that Arkansas has been ranked No. 1 by both publications.

Clemson will host SC Upstate Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. After that, coach Erik Bakich’s team will host its first weekend series in two weeks when the Tigers take on NC State beginning Friday night at 7 p.m. The games can all be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire