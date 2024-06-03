Where Clemson ranks in Athlon Sports college football Top 25 rankings for 2024

Clemson’s rankings are notably diverse as the 2024 college football season approaches.

Some post-spring rankings place the Tigers securely within the Top 15, reflecting optimism about their potential. However, other rankings have them outside the Top 15, citing concerns about their limited engagement in the transfer portal and lingering questions about the team’s overall capabilities. This disparity highlights college sports’ inherent unpredictability and excitement, where opinions and projections can vary widely.

Is the combination of another offseason of development from coordinator Garrett Riley and a couple of freshmen additions at receiver enough to help quarterback Cade Klubnik elevate his game into one of the best in the ACC? If so, the Tigers could return to the top of the conference. Until the offense finds its footing, coach Dabo Swinney’s team can lean on another talented defense.

Clemson has leaned on their defense for years now, but to no avail in the most recent years. The Tigers haven’t been the same since the departure of Trevor Lawrence from the NFL, but that doesn’t mean they can’t return to form.

A lot of the weight is on starting quarterback Cade Klubnik, which is to be expected. All eyes will be on you when you’re the guy under center. For this offense to succeed, however, the weight is just as much on offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. He needs to put this offense in the best situation to succeed.

