Where Clemson ranks in The Athletic’s early college football Top 25 for the 2024-25 season

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football squad had a decent run in 2023, but both the team and its fans were aiming for something bigger.

Closing out the season with a thrilling 38-35 win in the Gator Bowl against Kentucky is a superb way to end, but the final 9-4 record, with a 4-4 standing in the ACC, has left a few folks a tad let down. With the 2023 season wrapped up, all eyes are now on what Clemson could bring to the table in the approaching 2024 season.

A lot of places have begun releasing their early 2024 rankings, with The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel releasing his own too-early college football Top 25 for the 2024-25 season ($$$). In these rankings, Clemson is well respected with the No. 10 ranking.

The Tigers, who finished the year on a five-game winning streak, lose RB Will Shipley but bring back QB Cade Klubnik, RB Phil Mafah, WRs Tyler Brown and Antonio Williams and most of the O-line. Star LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. turned pro, but Barrett Carter came back. Freshman All-Americans T.J. Parker and Peter Woods emerged on the D-line. Safeties R.J. Mickens and Khalil Barnes anchor the secondary.

Clemson may be losing some key pieces, but they also return a tremendous amount of talent. The Tigers freshman class played some of the most minutes in college football among freshman classes, with many young players proving to be ballers.

The Tigers have a strong chance of being better in 2024.

